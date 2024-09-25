Cloud Professional Services Market to Grow at USD 80.08 Billion by 2031: Driven by Increasing Adoption of Cloud Solutions for Better Data Security | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud professional services help companies to incorporate cloud technologies to efficiently conduct business operations and enhance productivity. Furthermore, these services allow organizations to design, implement, and manage cloud systems to enhance efficiency, versatility, and infrastructure scalability. Cloud professional services vendors offer help to end users in their shift from hardware and on-premises structure to a cloud-based system. These services are assists in improving their current cloud systems and provide services like consulting and advisory, integration, application modernization, customized application incorporation, migrations, and product implementation. These vendors also help in maintenance of the cloud devices and systems that have been incorporated to the businesses current devices, augmenting the growth of the market. There services help the businesses that are trying to use the advantages of cloud computing while mitigating the challenges that appears with migration, architecture design, security, adherence, and performance improvement. They include a vast range of activities like cloud strategy advancement, workload assessment, migration planning, application refactoring, and ongoing management, boosting the growth of cloud professional services market . These services can also be tailored to the unique necessities of every business, making sure they can efficiently use cloud resources, which is positively influencing market growth.

Cloud Professional Services Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 25.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 80.08 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.5 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service Type, Service Model, and Deployment Model Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud solutions Key Market Opportunities Increasing focus on cloud security and compliance Key Market Drivers Integration of cloud platforms with AI and ML to ensure smooth operations

High Demand for Customized Cloud Strategies to Help Businesses Grow and Innovate to Boost Growth

Cloud professional services are outstanding in understanding the details of a company’s objectives and difficulties. They partner closely with stakeholders for analysing the precise goals, whether it is accomplishing minimization of expenses, enhancing time-to-market, improving data security, or allowing remote work abilities. These services can also interpret these goals into a thorough structure that outlines the stages for adopting cloud, application migration, infrastructure deployment, and current management. Furthermore, by customizing strategies for fitting the requirement of the business, the services make sure that the cloud helps them to grow and innovate, instead of one-size-fits-all solution. This personalized method strengthens companies to use cloud’s complete potential and get competitive advantage in their sectors.

Growing Popularity for Cloud Migration and Integration Services to Emphasize on Security to Protect Data

The requirement for cloud migration and integration services is increasing and more businesses are shifting to cloud. The professional services providers for cloud computing can help companies with every part of cloud migration, from strategy and evaluation to incorporation and maintenance. These cloud professional services are also helping businesses in implementing data and apps from the cloud with their present on-premises systems. Companies are also migrating to cloud as they are emphasizing on security and legal compliance. This trend is boosting investments in identity management, data security, and industry compliance with advanced security solutions and services. It is creating more opportunities for cloud professional services as they offer skilled workforce in this area.

Increasing Use of Cloud Technologies to Support Innovation to Augment Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is dominating the global cloud professional services market. This is mainly due to the surge in digital transformation initiatives in various sectors that has resulted to a high demand for flexible cloud solutions. Companies are increasingly using cloud technologies for improving agility, support innovation, and boost competitive edge. This transformation is rising the requirement for professional services that focuses on cloud adoption, incorporation, and management, customized to the region’s unique and developing business settings. Along with these, the region has also witnessed a massive transition of IT infrastructure and applications of various companies to the cloud to use its advantages like scalability, cost-efficiency, flexibility, and collaboration. Moreover, many prominent companies in the region are also using cloud solutions to improve their operations and streamline processes, which is boosting the growth of the cloud professional services market.

Clous Professional Services Market Insight

Drivers

Increasing usage of public cloud services to increase innovation

Integration cloud platforms with AI and ML technologies to ensure smooth operations

High adoption of hybrid cloud solutions to manage confidential information

Restraints

Difficulties in incorporating cloud technologies with present systems

Lack of cloud expertise in professional services

Growing security concerns related to cloud services

Key Players Operating in Cloud Professional Services Market

The following are the Top Cloud Professional Services Companies

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

Atos SE (France)

Capgemini SE (France)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Dell Technologies Inc. (US)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Infosys Limited (India)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

