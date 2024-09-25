Growth Opportunities in the Pet Food Ingredients Sector 2024-2030: Developing Combination Ingredients to Support Bone and Joint Health, Personalized Nutrition Trends and Expansion in Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Pet Food Ingredients Sector, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pet food ingredient industry is experiencing significant changes, the most important of which are the humanization of pets and technological advancement. This analysis examines the pet food ingredient industry by segment: ingredient types, applications, and geographic regions.
Ingredient types include probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, amino acids and derivatives, glucosamine and chondroitin, collagen, melatonin, hyaluronic acid, omega-3 fatty acids, and others (organic acids, organic trace minerals, and enzymes); applications refer to the types of pet that products target, including dogs, cats, and other pets (including horses, ornamental birds, small animals (hamsters, gerbils, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, mice, and ferrets), aquarium fish, and reptiles (tortoise, and turtle)); while the region segments are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (as a single segment). This analysis investigates different forms of delivery of pet food (dry food and wet food) and pet supplements (treats/snacks, chews, toppers, powder/liquid supplements).
The analysis offers a comprehensive overview of the pet food ingredient industry. It examines key competitors and market activities and offers relevant market forecasts and forecast analyses. It determines the factors driving and restraining the growth of this industry and identifies the opportunities in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024 to 2030.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Expansion in Asia-Pacific
- Developing Combination Ingredients to Support Bone and Joint Health
- Personalized Nutrition Trends
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in Global Pet Food Ingredients Sector
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Pet Food Ingredients Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Global Pet Food Ingredients Sector
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Ingredients
- Segmentation by Application and Health Benefits
- Market Definition
- Value Chain
- Market Trends Driving Innovation in the Pet Food Industry
- Pet Food Ingredients Mapping by Health Benefits
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Global Pet Food Ingredients Sector
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Competitive Product Mapping, Probiotics
- Competitive Product Mapping, Prebiotics
- Competitive Product Mapping, Vitamins
- Competitive Product Mapping, Amino Acid and Derivatives
- Competitive Product Mapping, G&C
- Competitive Product Mapping, Collagen
- Competitive Product Mapping, Melatonin
- Competitive Product Mapping, Hyaluronic Acid
- Competitive Product Mapping, Omega-3 Fatty Acid
- Competitive Product Mapping, Others
- Key Market Activities: Probiotics and Prebiotics
- Key Market Activities: Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Key Market Activities: Collagen
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient
- Volume Forecast by Ingredient
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
- Percent Revenue by Health Benefits
- Health Benefits Overview
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Volume Forecast by Country
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator: Probiotics
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator: Collagen
