Growth Opportunities in the Pet Food Ingredients Sector 2024-2030: Developing Combination Ingredients to Support Bone and Joint Health, Personalized Nutrition Trends and Expansion in Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Pet Food Ingredients Sector, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pet food ingredient industry is experiencing significant changes, the most important of which are the humanization of pets and technological advancement. This analysis examines the pet food ingredient industry by segment: ingredient types, applications, and geographic regions.

Ingredient types include probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, amino acids and derivatives, glucosamine and chondroitin, collagen, melatonin, hyaluronic acid, omega-3 fatty acids, and others (organic acids, organic trace minerals, and enzymes); applications refer to the types of pet that products target, including dogs, cats, and other pets (including horses, ornamental birds, small animals (hamsters, gerbils, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, mice, and ferrets), aquarium fish, and reptiles (tortoise, and turtle)); while the region segments are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (as a single segment). This analysis investigates different forms of delivery of pet food (dry food and wet food) and pet supplements (treats/snacks, chews, toppers, powder/liquid supplements).



The analysis offers a comprehensive overview of the pet food ingredient industry. It examines key competitors and market activities and offers relevant market forecasts and forecast analyses. It determines the factors driving and restraining the growth of this industry and identifies the opportunities in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024 to 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Expansion in Asia-Pacific

Developing Combination Ingredients to Support Bone and Joint Health

Personalized Nutrition Trends

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment: Transformation in Global Pet Food Ingredients Sector

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Pet Food Ingredients Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Global Pet Food Ingredients Sector

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Ingredients

Segmentation by Application and Health Benefits

Market Definition

Value Chain

Market Trends Driving Innovation in the Pet Food Industry

Pet Food Ingredients Mapping by Health Benefits

Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Global Pet Food Ingredients Sector

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Competitive Product Mapping, Probiotics

Competitive Product Mapping, Prebiotics

Competitive Product Mapping, Vitamins

Competitive Product Mapping, Amino Acid and Derivatives

Competitive Product Mapping, G&C

Competitive Product Mapping, Collagen

Competitive Product Mapping, Melatonin

Competitive Product Mapping, Hyaluronic Acid

Competitive Product Mapping, Omega-3 Fatty Acid

Competitive Product Mapping, Others

Key Market Activities: Probiotics and Prebiotics

Key Market Activities: Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Key Market Activities: Collagen

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient

Volume Forecast by Ingredient

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Percent Revenue by Health Benefits

Health Benefits Overview

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Country

Volume Forecast by Country

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator: Probiotics

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator: Collagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/812yw6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.