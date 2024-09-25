Bio Plasticizers Market to Surpass USD 5.90 Billion by 2032, Predicted CAGR of 9.0% | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Outlook:

Polaris Market Research analyzes that the market for bio plasticizers is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years. The bio plasticizers market size was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 5.90 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Overview:

What are Bio Plasticizers?

Plasticizers are chemical additives utilized in plastic processing. They are additives applied to plastics and rubber to make them softer, more flexible, and more workable. Also, plasticizers can reduce production costs and improve productivity. Yet, there are issues associated with the toxicity of phthalic-based components used in traditional plasticizers. Bio plasticizers are an emerging alternative to traditional plasticizers that are made from renewable sources and are more environmentally friendly.

The organic composition of bio plasticizers makes them biodegradable. Also, they are non-toxic and have high solvent resistance. Epoxidized plant oils, citrates, isorbide esters, succinic acid, and ethyl acetate are some commonly used bio plasticizers in the manufacturing process of polylactic acid and polyvinyl chloride. The increasing environmental awareness and rising need for sustainable and eco-friendly products has led to increased bio plasticizers market demand.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-plasticizers-market/request-for-sample

Bio Plasticizers Market Facts:

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2023 USD 2.73 billion Market value by 2032 USD 5.90 billion CAGR 9.0% Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019–2022 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Important Takeaways from Report:

Various factors, including rising environmental consciousness and growing technological advancements, drive the expansion of the market.

The bio plasticizers market segmentation is primarily based on product, application, and region.

The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Bio Plasticizers Market Key Players:

The market for bio plasticizers has the presence of several key players striving to gain a competitive edge through strategic partnerships, innovation, and expansion of production facilities. The top market participants are:

ACS Technical Products

Avient Corporation

BASF SE

DIC CORPORATION

Dow

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries

GOLDSTAB ORGANICS PVT LTD

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-plasticizers-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Bio Plasticizers Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

Technological Advancements : Advances in technology have led to enhanced efficiency, performance, and application range of bio plasticizers. Research and development initiatives are being focused on the creation of bio plasticizers with superior thermal stability and improved compatibility with several polymers.

: Advances in technology have led to enhanced efficiency, performance, and application range of bio plasticizers. Research and development initiatives are being focused on the creation of bio plasticizers with superior thermal stability and improved compatibility with several polymers. Eco-friendly Products : With consumers and industries becoming more conscious about the environmental impact of traditional plasticizers, there is a notable shift towards bio-based alternatives. The increased environmental consciousness and shift towards eco-friendly products are driving the bio plasticizers market size.

: With consumers and industries becoming more conscious about the environmental impact of traditional plasticizers, there is a notable shift towards bio-based alternatives. The increased environmental consciousness and shift towards eco-friendly products are driving the bio plasticizers market size. Regulatory Policies: Governments and regulatory authorities across the globe have implemented stringent regulations and incentives that encourage the use of renewable materials in manufacturing processes. These regulations and policies have led to increased focus on R&D efforts and are impacting the market expansion favorably.

Restraints:

Production Complexity: The high cost and production complexity associated with bio plasticizers are limiting their widespread adoption. Bio plasticizers typically need more expensive raw materials and complex processing technologies as compared to conventional plasticizers.

Bio Plasticizers Market Regional Landscape:

North America : North America led the bio plasticizers market in 2023. The presence of advanced technological infrastructure and rising demand for sustainable products fuels the region’s growth. Besides, the implementation of stringent environmental regulations is having a favorable impact on the regional market expansion.

: North America led the bio plasticizers market in 2023. The presence of advanced technological infrastructure and rising demand for sustainable products fuels the region’s growth. Besides, the implementation of stringent environmental regulations is having a favorable impact on the regional market expansion. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth from 2024 to 2032. Rapid industrialization and supportive government policies primarily drive the demand for bio plasticizers in Asia Pacific. Besides, the booming manufacturing sector in the region has resulted in an increased need for sustainable and high-performing materials.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:



https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-plasticizers-market/inquire-before-buying

Bio Plasticizers Market Segmentation:

By Product Outlook:

Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO)

Citrates

Castor oil

Succinic Acid

Glycol Esters

Others

By Application Outlook:

Packaging Materials

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Medical Devices

Others

By Region Outlook:

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Activated Alumina Market

Advanced Carbon Materials Market Size

Commodity Plastics Market Share

Algae Oil Market Growth

Antimicrobial Additives Market Forecast

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.