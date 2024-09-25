U.S. National Government Hospitals Pricing Database 2024

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Government Hospitals Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Government-Owned Hospitals Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for all government-owned hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for all government-owned hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:
- 25th Percentile
- 50th Percentile
- 75th Percentile
- 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.
Companies Featured
- Greeley County Health Services
- Jackson Memorial
- Napa State Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Florida State Hospital
- Porterville Developmental Center
- Fairview Developmental Center
- The Ohio State University Hospital
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- University of Mi Hospitals & Health Centers
- Lanterman Developmental Center
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Sonoma Developmental Center
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of North Carolina Hosp.
- Huntsville Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Erie County Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- University of Kansas Hospital
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
- Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content - Table 1
- CBSA Code
- CBSA Name
- HCPCS Code
- HCPCS Description
- 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
- 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
- 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
- 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Database Content - Table 2
- State Abbreviation
- State Name
- HCPCS Code
- HCPCS Description
- 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
- 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
- 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
IV. Database Content - Table 3
- HCPCS Code
- HCPCS Description
- 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark
- 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark
- 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark
V. Outputs
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6dk88
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.