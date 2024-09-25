U.S. National Government Hospitals Pricing Database 2024

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Government Hospitals Pricing Database - National" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Government-Owned Hospitals Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for all government-owned hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).



This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for all government-owned hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:

25th Percentile

50th Percentile

75th Percentile

90th Percentile

Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.

The publisher has a well-established reputation for providing industry leading pricing data for healthcare providers and the various entities that support them. This pricing data has been featured by such leading publishers as Becker's Health Review, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Modern Healthcare, HFMA, and Kaiser Health News.

Companies Featured

