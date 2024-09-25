Snow Scooter Market Revenue to Cross USD 2,723.06 Million by 2032; Registering at a CAGR of 4.6% | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
The market for snow scooters is anticipated to grow steadily, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The snow scooter market size was valued at USD 1,826.26 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 2,723.06 million by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2032.
Market Introduction:
What are Snow Scooters?
A snow scooter is a type of winter sports equipment that can be used for traveling on snow or for freestyle stunts. A combination of a BMX bike and snowboards, snow scooters have a deck, fork, clamps, and handlebars. Also, they use skis or sleds instead of wheels. With snow scooters, riders can perform jumps, spins, and freestyle stunts on flat terrains. Besides, these scooters can be ridden down hills or ski resort pistes. More experienced riders can take these scooters off-piste into fresh powder.
Snow scooters can be made from a variety of materials, including polyethylene, PP material, and aluminum alloys. The use of polyethylene makes snow scooters resistant to deforming from temperature changes and impact. PP material is resistant to low temperatures, whereas aluminum alloy is used in some snow scooter ski sleds. The growing number of tourists in snowy areas has led to increased demand for snow scooters, thereby propelling the snow scooter market growth.
Snow Scooter Market Report Attributes
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market value in 2023
|USD 1,826.26 million
|Market value in 2032
|USD 2,723.06 million
|CAGR
|4.6%
|Base year
|2023
|Historical data
|2019–2022
|Forecast Period
|2024–2032
Key Report Highlights:
- Several factors, including the rising popularity of recreational sports, are driving the market for snow scooters.
- The snow scooter market segmentation is primarily based on scooter type, weight type, sales channel, and region.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly from 2024 to 2032.
Top Market Players:
The top market players are making significant investments in R&D initiatives to expand their product offerings. Besides, they are prioritizing local manufacturing to reduce operational costs. The snow scooter market key players are:
- Artic Cat Inc.
- Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.
- Crayon Motors
- Eretic Inc.
- Jiangsu Youmota Technology
- KYMCO Global
- Lakeside Collection
- NSG Products
- Polaris Inc.
- Razor USA LLC
- Shanghai Puyi Industrial
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
- Electrification of Snow Scooters: Increasing climate change concerns and rising number of environmental issues are forcing the adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly snow scooters. Electric snow scooters are a great alternative to traditional scooters as they reduce air pollution and contribute to cleaner air.
- Versatility of Snow Scooters: Snow scooters are highly versatile and are a great option for every activity on snow and rough terrain. Besides, their simple structure and features mean they are easy to drive for people of all age groups. The versatility of snow scooters contributes to the increased snow scooter market sales.
- Rising Recreational Activities: Snow scooting is one of the popular recreational activities used by locals and tour guides to generate income in tourist attaction locations. Such recreational activities create numerous job opportunities in several sectors, such as manufacturing and tourism, thereby fueling market growth.
Which Region Leads Market Demand?
- North America: The market is anticipated to grow in North America in the upcoming years due to the rising number of snow scooter manufacturing companies. These companies are offering a wide range of snow scooters to cater to consumer demands, impacting the regional market growth favorably.
- Europe: Europe is anticipated to dominate the market from 2024 to 2032. The rising number of snowmobile clubs in Europe is the key factor propelling the expansion of the snow scooter market in Europe.
Segmental Overview:
Snow Scooter Type Outlook:
- Single board snow scooter
- Double board now scooter
By Weight Capacity Outlook:
- Upto 70 lbs
- 70 to 150 lbs
- Above 150 lbs
By Sales Channel Outlook:
- Specialty stores
- Modern trade channels
- Direct to customer
- Third party online stores
- Sports variety store
By Regional Outlook:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
