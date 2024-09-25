Sanner Group acquires Gilero to expand its global medical device offering

Acquisition drives Sanner Group’s mission to offer a suite of world leading development and manufacturing services for its customers across the drug delivery and medical device sectors

25 September 2024 - Sanner Group (“Sanner”), a leading global healthcare packaging and medical device CDMO has acquired Gilero LLC (“Gilero”), a world class medical device design, development, and contract manufacturer headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

The addition of Gilero will enhance Sanner’s offering, positioning the business as a leading provider of end-to-end services across drug delivery, diagnostics and medtech device sectors. An established medical device and drug delivery system CDMO, Gilero’s capabilities in design and development, assembly, packaging and contract manufacturing will bolster Sanner’s streamlined and integrated offering to its customers. Gilero’s team of expert engineers across facilities in the United States, Mexico and Ireland will also expand Sanner’s reach on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hans-Willem van Vliet, CEO of Sanner, commented: “Gilero is the perfect fit for the ambitions of Sanner in our journey to become a leading global provider of customer-specific solutions in medical technology, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare. Following the acquisition of Springboard Pro late last year which strengthened our offering across the entire medical device development process, Gilero now expands our manufacturing and end-to-end capabilities in the US. Gilero will also broaden Sanner’s production facilities in the US to offer onsite production capabilities for our desiccant healthcare packaging solutions.”

“Gilero’s commitment to providing exceptional service to its customers aligns with our long-standing dedication to support our clients. Additionally, with a greater global footprint, notably across the US and Mexico in key biopharma and medtech hubs, we foster greater collaboration with partners and can mitigate global supply chain issues by providing our services at a local level. We are excited to welcome the Gilero team to Sanner as we continue to deliver on excellence at all stages of the product lifecycle.”

Ted Mosler, Co-Founder and CEO of Gilero added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Sanner, offering our customers the advantages of 130 years of market leadership and quality, along with their extensive manufacturing footprint across Europe and Asia. We now offer in-house injection molding services across the globe, and we are already embarking on opening an injection molding facility in North Carolina to further vertically integrate our operations and better serve our customers. By leveraging Sanner’s longstanding manufacturing expertise and international presence, our customers will benefit from expanded capabilities, including enhanced international manufacturing facilities and global-scale injection molding. Together, we will be a truly global CDMO from design to delivery for our Pharmaceutical and MedTech customers, helping patients worldwide."

Sanner is building a next generation medical device-CDMO offering that combines agility and smart thinking with a long tradition in the active primary healthcare packaging sector, including the world’s largest portfolio of desiccant packaging and moisture management solutions. The acquisition of Gilero is a pivotal part of Sanner’s strategy to enhance and strengthen its CDMO end-to-end activities on a global scale. Sanner’s new design, develop, manufacture, assemble and delivery capabilities in the US, along with its new facilities in Germany and Asia further reinforces its position as a leading global CDMO providing full-service activities to its customers in the world’s largest markets.

Sanner was advised by Alvarez & Marsal as financial advisors and Deloitte as tax structuring advisors with Norton Rose Fulbright acting as legal advisor.

Alira Health advised Gilero with Hutchison PLLC acting as legal advisor.

About Sanner

Sanner GmbH was founded in 1894. Headquartered in Germany with best-in-class manufacturing facilities across Germany, France, Hungary, China and the US, Sanner has successively developed from a global market leader for desiccant closures and effervescent tablet packaging into a sought-after provider of customized solutions in the areas of medical devices and diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and consumer healthcare. Today, Sanner supplies its products to more than 150 countries globally and has over 750 employees. In November 2021, GHO Capital, Europe’s leading specialist investor in healthcare, acquired a majority stake in Sanner to partner with the fourth generation of the Sanner family to continue to support the growth of the company with a specific focus on transforming Sanner into a global MedTech CDMO.

About Gilero

Gilero provides end-to-end services in design, development, and contract manufacturing in the medical device and drug delivery/combination product markets. With an expanding global footprint, Gilero utilizes years of industry experience and in-house engineering talent to design, develop and manufacture everything from consumable medical devices to complex electromechanical drug delivery systems.

With offices in Durham, NC, Carlsbad, CA, Chicago, IL, and Athlone, Ireland, Gilero has a team of over 130 employees with its expert engineers spanning the biomedical, mechanical, electrical, and software engineering specialties, as well as employing experts in regulatory affairs, product development, manufacturing, supply chain, and strategic planning to support its clients.

More information you will find on : https://www.gilero.com/about/

