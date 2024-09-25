Kandji Introduces Kai, the Industry’s First AI Device Management Assistant for Apple Fleets

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple endpoint management and security platform, today announced Kai , the first-of-its-kind AI device management assistant for Apple devices. With Kai, Kandji harnesses the power of AI to equip IT teams with fast, insightful answers to questions about their corporate Apple devices, to drive efficiency and make more informed decisions – all while maintaining full data privacy.



In a 2023 survey of IT leaders in organizations with 1,000 or more employees, 76% said that the use of Apple devices in their companies increased over the past year. But only 35% of IT teams characterized their Apple device management capabilities as "mature," while 93% said their organizations would benefit from additional management capabilities. Kai gives them just that: By simplifying the reporting process, IT teams can make a larger impact at work by dedicating more time to high-value execution.

Kai builds upon Kandji Prism , a reporting tool that uses traditional, filter-based queries to provide fleetwide visibility. Now those same queries can be performed using natural language, which empowers IT team members of all technical levels, including those in leadership positions, to quickly and efficiently obtain device information, freeing them up for more strategic work.

"Today’s IT teams face the challenge of delivering more to meet growing business demands, while navigating shrinking resources. As a result, the pressure to increase productivity is at an all-time high," said Weldon Dodd, SVP of Global Solutions at Kandji. "Leveraging AI not only drives efficiency, but also amplifies what IT teams can accomplish, allowing them to focus on more strategic projects that drive innovation. Kai opens up a new dimension of efficiency for our customers, helping them to maximize their contribution to the highest value activities instead of being mired in manipulating data to uncover the insights they need."

Kai is the first iteration of Kandji’s AI efforts and will be available to select customers for early testing on September 25. Kai will become generally available in 2025 as part of Kandji’s continued efforts to bring the same intelligence to other features. For more information please visit: https://kandji.io/blog/kandji-announces-kai-artificial-intelligence-for-device-management

