2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Drops The Sneakerhead Blend, Renowned Blender Dixon Dedman’s Fifth Limited-Time Small Batch Blend

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman are excited to drop The Sneakerhead Blend, the latest release in 2XO’s ongoing Icon Series. This one-of-a-kind, limited-time offering (SRP 99.99) is available nationwide.



“The Sneakerhead Blend is a tribute to my passion for sneaker culture and the collectibles that speak to individuality and personal style,” says Dixon. “I enjoy not only collecting but engaging with other passionate sneakerheads.”

2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to Dixon’s pioneering blending process where every 2XO expression has additional oak exposure. The Sneakerhead Blend is comprised of two proprietary mash bills - a high rye 35% bourbon mash bill and a moderate rye 18% bourbon mash bill. Dixon double barrels the high rye 35% bourbon mash bill into new charred oak barrels, both #3 and #4 char levels, for nine months to a year. The double-barreled high rye mash bill makes up 60% of The Sneakerhead Blend, and that additional oak interaction builds the sweetness to balance out the spice from the rye in the mash bills. The Sneakerhead Blend’s mouthfeel is viscous and rich, with notes of cinnamon, allspice, and cedar, and has a long, smooth peppery finish.

The Sneakerhead Blend follows previous award winning 2XO releases, including American Oak (94 points from Wine Enthusiast, 2024 ASCOT Gold), French Oak (90 points from IWSC), The Kiawah Blend (2024 SFWSC Gold, 2024 ASCOT Gold), The Tribute Blend (2024 SFWSC Gold, 2024 ASCOT Gold), The Innkeeper’s Blend (2023 SFWSC Gold, 2023 ASCOT Double Platinum), The Phoenix Blend (2023 SFWSC Double Gold, 2023 ASCOT Double Platinum), and Gem of Kentucky (2024 ASCOT Double Platinum).

All 2XO Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys are crafted in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wine and spirits. Together, Dixon and Prestige Beverage Group aim to offer the most unique, sought-after whiskey blends to spirits enthusiasts everywhere. Learn more about 2XO and The Sneakerhead Blend at www.2xowhiskey.com and follow @2xowhiskey on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About 2XO:

2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was created by renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman. Dixon grew up on the Kentucky whiskey trail infusing the learnings from industry legends with his culinary expertise from running his family’s business, the famed and James Beard award-winning Beaumont Inn. He was originally known for his high-proof, robust Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey blends, a brand he relaunched in 2014 from his great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, after it went dark in 1916 around the time of Prohibition.

2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to the blending process Dixon pioneered where every 2XO expression has additional oak exposure. The additional oak interaction builds the sweetness to balance out the spice from the rye in the mash bills and creates a unique combination of intense flavors, character, and complexity with each expression.

The 2XO brand consists of an everyday blend offering (Oak Series), a series of limited-time, small batch blend offerings (Icon Series), and a series of single barrel releases (Gem of Kentucky). Dixon’s blends have garnered awards and recognition, earning their place among the finest American whiskeys in recent memory. He has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Robb Report, Esquire, Food and Wine, Playboy, Maxim, Garden & Gun, Whisky Advocate, and more.

About Prestige Beverage Group:

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, and LANA Tequila. For more information about Prestige, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com .

Contacts:

Jen Neugeboren, Neugeboren PR, jen@neugeborenpr.com