Baffle Announces New Data Security Capabilities on Amazon S3

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle , the easiest way to protect sensitive data, today announced new data security capabilities for Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). As organizations continue to experience unintentional disclosure of data through data stored and shared through S3 buckets, the new offering from Baffle provides customers with easy, comprehensive, and safe technical control to ensure that data is protected at rest, in use, and in motion as it is ingested, stored and processed in generative AI pipelines.



Amazon S3 is an object storage service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) offering industry-leading scalability, data availability, and security performance and is built to store and retrieve any amount of data from anywhere. S3 is the first step in the journey of sensitive data as it is ingested into Generative AI pipelines. Baffle’s data security capabilities for Amazon S3 require no-code changes, easily protecting data stored in any S3 bucket with masking, tokenization, and encryption at the object or field level. The data is protected before it is inserted into S3, and stays protected when processed, hence achieving a “fail-safe” posture with the data remaining protected even if there is a misconfiguration or a human error.

“The amount of data organizations store in S3 has continued to grow exponentially year over year driven by the tremendous growth of Generative AI pipelines being built in the cloud and yet, those storing data in S3 have done so without a fail-safe against human error, and the numerous data disclosures of private data stored in S3 reflect the dangers of doing so,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “Now, with Baffle, enterprises can avoid the accidental disclosure of their S3 data whether it is driven by a cybercriminal or something as simple as human error.”

Key benefits of the new offering for Baffle and Amazon S3 customers will include:

Transparent Reverse Proxy: Baffle provides a seamless, transparent reverse proxy for Amazon S3 that does not require any code changes for deployment, use, or management. Baffle can also leverage AWS server-side encryption acceleration in combination with fine grained policy and tenant management. This makes integration and operation straightforward without disrupting existing workflows.

Baffle’s solution offers robust data security through masking, tokenization, and encryption at the field, object, or bucket level. This ensures that sensitive information is securely protected from unauthorized access in all downstream systems, including analytics and generative AI Multi-Tenancy and Data Isolation: Baffle’s solution supports multi-tenancy and data isolation by cryptographically separating each tenant's data from others. This ensures that each tenant’s information remains secure and private, even in a shared environment.



Baffle is the easiest way to protect regulated data in the cloud, whether it is at rest, in use, or in transit. Baffle delivers an enterprise-class data security platform that secures data stores for applications, analytics, and AI with “no code” changes. The solution supports masking, tokenization, and encryption with role-based access control at the logical database, column-, row-, or field level, and unstructured data in object stores.

For additional information about Baffle, please view the webinar here or to learn more about the product, please visit: https://baffle.io/data-security-for-amazon-s3/ .

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications, and AI. Baffle’s no-code solution masks, tokenizes and encrypts data without application changes or impacting the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

