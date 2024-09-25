AlgoSec launches its AI-powered Security Platform, to securely manage application-centric connectivity and remediate risk in real time

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cybersecurity leader AlgoSec has launched its newest Security Management platform version, featuring advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology that provides an application-centric security approach and a clearer picture of risks and their impact. With this new release, the AlgoSec platform enables users to accurately identify the business applications running in their complex hybrid network, and leverage intelligent change automation to streamline security change processes, thus improving security and agility.

“Security professionals are overwhelmed with a barrage of alerts that provide no context between critical threats and minor issues,” said Eran Shiff, VP Product of AlgoSec. “By mapping applications, security teams can understand their criticality, automate changes and prioritize alerts that truly matter, saving countless hours through automation.”

Gartner predicts that by 2027, 50 percent of critical enterprise applications will reside outside of centralized public cloud locations, underscoring the complexity that network infrastructures face. Today’s networks are 100 times more complex than they were 10 years ago, and the pace of deployment and development at which security teams are expected to work is 100 times faster. AI-powered application discovery enhances a security team’s ability to detect and respond to threats in real time. An application-centric approach automates change management processes, identifies security risks and mitigates risks before they impact the network infrastructure.

“In today’s evolving cyber landscape, it’s essential that we rapidly identify and prioritize threats as they occur,” said Robert Eldridge​​​​, Security Solutions Director of Natilik. “AlgoSec’s AI-powered platform helps us deliver proactive network visibility and risk mitigation to our clients, keeping them ahead of potential threats”.

Securing hybrid infrastructures relies on four pillars that are essential to AlgoSec’s platform update:

AI-driven application discovery – Advanced AI feature designed to automatically discover and identify the business applications that are running by correlating them to security changes that have been made.

– Advanced AI feature designed to automatically discover and identify the business applications that are running by correlating them to security changes that have been made. Intelligent and automated application connectivity change – New enhancements allow security professionals to directly adjust existing Microsoft Azure firewall rules for new application connections. Additionally, there’s added support for application awareness in Check Point R80+ firewalls.

– New enhancements allow security professionals to directly adjust existing Microsoft Azure firewall rules for new application connections. Additionally, there’s added support for application awareness in Check Point R80+ firewalls. Reduce risk exposure and minimize attack surface – New features focus on tightening security posture and minimizing potential vulnerabilities. It streamlines Microsoft Azure Firewall rule management by identifying and recommending the removal of unused rules. It reduces risk exposure by automatically generating change management tickets to eliminate overly permissive rules. Additionally, it ensures compliance with the latest ASD-ISM regulations.

– New features focus on tightening security posture and minimizing potential vulnerabilities. It streamlines Microsoft Azure Firewall rule management by identifying and recommending the removal of unused rules. It reduces risk exposure by automatically generating change management tickets to eliminate overly permissive rules. Additionally, it ensures compliance with the latest ASD-ISM regulations. Better visibility across complex hybrid networks – AlgoSec has enriched its capabilities to support visibility of network security devices including: NSX-T Gateway Firewall, Azure Load Balancer and Google Cloud map and traffic path (in early availability).

To learn more about updates to the AlgoSec Security Management platform

AlgoSec will demonstrate the key capabilities of release A33 during its upcoming annual AlgoSummit user event.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to secure application connectivity and cloud-native applications throughout their multi-cloud and hybrid network. Trusted by more than 1,800 of the world’s leading organizations, AlgoSec’s application-centric approach enables secure acceleration of business application deployment by centrally managing application connectivity and security policies across the public clouds, private clouds, containers, and on-premises networks.

Using its unique vendor-agnostic deep algorithm for intelligent change management automation, AlgoSec enables the acceleration of digital transformation projects, helps prevent business application downtime and substantially reduces manual work and exposure to security risks. AlgoSec’s policy management and CNAPP platforms provide a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues within cloud-native applications as well as across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.

Learn how AlgoSec enables application owners, information security experts, DevSecOps and cloud security teams to deploy business applications up to 10 times faster while maintaining security






