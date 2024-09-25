Introducing the D328eco™: The Next Generation Turboprop Redefining Regional Aviation in North America

Washington DC, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Aircraft, a leading German aircraft manufacturer, is proud to introduce its new D328eco turboprop, designed to revolutionize regional aviation in North America. Building upon the success of the D328® platform, the D328eco is poised to reinvigorate regional air travel by setting a new standard for performance and passenger comfort within the rapidly evolving aviation landscape.

As a key player in shaping regional air travel, the United States, along with the rest of North America, has been at the forefront of innovation since pioneering the model for regional air travel in the mid-20th century. In this spirit of progress, Deutsche Aircraft is unveiling the D328eco turboprop, which represents a paradigm shift in sustainable and efficient air travel technology.

With its state-of-the-art design and eco-friendly features, the D328eco offers a compelling alternative to aging aircraft in the regional US market, prioritizing efficiency, environmental responsibility, and technological advancements.

The revolutionary Garmin® CompanionTM flight deck is ready for FAA NextGen, and it will enhance aerodrome and en route situational awareness, and reduce pilot workload and maintenance costs through improved overall reliability. The D328eco is equipped with a forward door that is jet-bridge compatible and a cabin that offers a mainline passenger experience, proving itself as a turboprop of the 21st century that can cater to the demands and expectations of the North American market.

Boasting a fuel-efficient, lightweight design made of advanced composites and the latest Pratt & Whitney PW127XT-S engines offering 40% longer time-on-wing, a 20% reduction in maintenance costs, and a 3% reduction in SFC compared to previous-gen engines, the D328eco guarantees significant cost savings for operators and affordable fares for passengers.

With a maximum cruising speed of 324 KTS, a 30,000ft service ceiling, and efficient engines that actively reduce the carbon footprint of the aircraft, the D328eco turboprop is positioned as the ideal replacement for aging jet aircraft that currently form the backbone of regional aviation in the US.

Developed to cover the average trip length of regional air travel in North America, which is around 500NM, the D328eco aligns perfectly with the hub-and-spoke model prevalent in the United States. With a maximum range of 655NM at full capacity, the D328eco covers over 98% of all turboprop flights and 95% of all regional jet flights globally, while being capable of flying faster than any other turboprop aircraft currently in production. Its ability to operate on high-altitude runways enables access to remote communities, fostering economic growth and boosting tourism in underserved areas.

Deutsche Aircraft is committed to reshaping air travel in North America with its new 40-seater turboprop. With its sustainable, cost-effective, and connectivity-focused approach, the D328eco is ready to revolutionize the regional aviation landscape, offering operators a reliable and future-proof investment in the advancement of air travel.



For more information about the groundbreaking D328eco turboprop and its transformative impact on the regional aviation market, please visit the Deutsche Aircraft website at www.deutscheaircraft.com/products/d328eco.

