Sustainable Packaging Market Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Eco Friendly Packaging, Packaging Container, End Users and Key Geographical Regions

The Sustainable Packaging Market is valued at USD 9.67 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The packaging process is crucial in the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring the strength and integrity of products. However, traditional packaging materials such as glass, plastic, metal, and cardboard generate a significant amount of waste, which can't decompose naturally and ends up in landfills. The increasing demand for packaging solutions due to the growing pipeline of pharmaceutical drug candidates has exacerbated the issue, with over 500 million tons of waste generated globally.

To address this challenge, packaging providers are developing innovative solutions using eco-friendly raw materials. Some companies have eliminated the need for secondary packaging altogether, such as Syreen prefilled syringes made from cyclic olefin polymer (COP).

Sustainable packaging materials can decompose naturally and reduce carbon dioxide emissions, making them a more attractive option for the healthcare industry. Consumer awareness of environmental issues has led to a shift in consumer preference towards eco-friendly packaging materials. Many sustainable packaging companies are developing novel green packaging solutions using biodegradable materials like corn starch, sugarcane, cotton wool, and cassava.

However, there are challenges associated with using environmentally friendly packaging materials. For instance, they may not maintain a sterile environment or interact with the products enclosed, degrading the product. Additionally, these materials are often more expensive than traditional materials and require specialized handling. To overcome these challenges, industry players are actively developing innovative solutions.

The increasing demand for innovative solutions and investor interest in this domain has led to significant growth prospects for the sustainable packaging market during the forecast period.

Research Coverage:

This report provides a comprehensive look at pharmaceutical packaging, including various types and their features, as well as sustainable packaging options. It also explores the regulatory framework, benefits, and challenges of sustainable packaging, emphasizing the need for adoption and highlighting future perspectives and opportunities.

In-depth analysis of the current market landscape of sustainable packaging providers, featuring information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of offering, ISO certifications / accreditations, type of packaging, type of eco friendly packaging, origin of packaging material, type of packaging material used and packaging applications. Furthermore, this section also presents the most active players based on the number of packaging products offered.

This profile provides detailed information on leading sustainable packaging providers, including their history, global presence, employee count, and product offerings. It also highlights their leadership team, financials, and recent developments, as well as providing a forecast for their future growth and prospects in the industry.

This section provides concise profiles of prominent companies in the sustainable packaging market, including their company overview, establishment year, employee count, headquarters location, and leadership team. It also features financial information and a summary of their sustainable packaging offerings, providing a brief snapshot of each company's presence in the industry.

This analysis provides an in-depth evaluation of sustainable packaging providers based on several key factors. These include company strength, measured by years of experience and size, as well as portfolio strength, encompassing the range of packaging types, offerings, and certifications. Additionally, the analysis assesses portfolio diversity, considering the variety of eco-friendly packaging options and their applications.

This analysis examines the partnerships and collaborations formed in the sustainable packaging market from 2019 to 2024, considering various factors such as partnership year, type, and partner type. It also assesses the most active players in terms of the number of partnerships, as well as the geographical distribution of partnership activity.

This analysis examines the funding and investments made in the sustainable packaging market from 2019 to 2024, including grants, private placements, IPOs, debt financing, and subsequent offerings. It analyzes the data by year, funding type, amount invested, geography, and leading players and investors. The study reveals trends in funding instances, amount raised, and investment patterns.

This analysis provides a detailed forecast of the demand for sustainable packaging, segmented by type and further categorized by specific packaging containers until 2035. The study aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the market's current and future needs.

This analysis examines the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that influence the growth of the sustainable packaging market. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the factors that can impact the market's trajectory, enabling informed decision-making.

This report provides a detailed estimate of the current market size and future growth potential of the sustainable packaging market from 2024 to 2035. Our analysis is based on reliable data and trends, with three forecast scenarios to account for uncertainty. The report also breaks down the current and forecasted opportunity within the sustainable packaging industry, offering a comprehensive view of the market's evolution.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity for sustainable packaging providers in the market across various types of eco friendly packaging, namely biodegradable and recyclable / reusable.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity for sustainable packaging providers in the market across various types of packaging, namely primary, secondary and tertiary.

Detailed predictions of the current and future opportunity for sustainable packaging providers in the market across various types of packaging containers, namely ampoules, bottles, boxes / cartons, cartridges, pouches, shippers, syringes and vials.

Comprehensive predictions of the current and future opportunity for sustainable packaging providers in the market across various types of end-user, namely pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes and other users.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity for sustainable packaging providers in the market across key geographical regions.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report

The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies.

The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the Sustainable Packaging Market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Leading Market Companies

Amcor

Berry Global

Bormioli Pharma

Drug Plastics

DS SMITH

EPL

Gerresheimer

Greiner Packaging

Huhtamaki

International Paper

MM Board & Paper

Mondi

PGP GLASS

PPC Flexible Packaging

SGD Pharma

Smurfit Kappa

Stoelzle Glass

Syntegon

Takemoto Packaging

Tekni-Plex

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Time Period

3.2.2. Currency Coverage and Foreign Exchange Rate

3.2.3. Trade Policies

3.2.4. Recession

3.2.5. Inflation

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Overview of Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.3. Advantages of Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.4. Types of Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.5. Need for Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.6. Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions

5.7. Regulatory Framework

5.8. Advantages of Sustainable Packaging Materials

5.9. Limitations of Sustainable Packaging Materials

5.10. Future Perspectives

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Sustainable Packaging Providers: Overall Market Landscape

7. DETAILED COMPANY PROFILES

Drug Plastics

DS SMITH

MM Board & Paper

Mondi

PGP Glass

Smurfit Kappa

Syntegon

Berry Global

Huhtamaki

SGD Pharma

8. SHORT COMPANY PROFILES

Amcor

Bormioli Pharma

EPL

Gerresheimer

Greiner Packaging

International Paper

PPC Flexible Packaging

Stoelzle Glass

Takemoto Packaging

Tekni-Plex

9. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. Sustainable Packaging Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Sustainable Packaging Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Funding Models

11.3. Sustainable Packaging Providers: Funding and Investments

12. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

13. DEMAND ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Global Demand for Sustainable Packaging in Healthcare Industry, Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

14. GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Global Sustainable Packaging Market, Historical Trends (2019-2023) and Forecasted Estimates (2024-2035)

15. SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE OF ECO-FRIENDLY PACKAGING

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Sustainable Packaging Market: Distribution by Eco-friendly Packaging, 2024, 2028 and 2035

16. SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE OF PACKAGING

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Sustainable Packaging Market: Distribution by Type of Packaging, 2024, 2028 and 2035

17. SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY TYPE OF PACKAGING CONTAINER

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Sustainable Packaging Market for Primary Packaging Containers

17.4. Sustainable Packaging Market for Secondary Packaging Containers

17.5. Sustainable Packaging Market for Tertiary Packaging Containers

18. SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY END-USERS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Sustainable Packaging Market: Distribution by End-users, 2024, 2028 and 2035

19. SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Sustainable Packaging Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2024, 2028 and 2035

