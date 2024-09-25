Bratz Makes Fetch Happen with Launch of Limited-Edition Bratz x Mean Girls Collector Dolls

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), a global leader in toys, collectibles and entertainment, announced today the launch of the Limited-Edition Bratz x Mean Girls Collector dolls, in collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products, a division of Paramount, whose Paramount Pictures produced the iconic 2004 film. The two pop culture powerhouses join lunch tables to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Mean Girls and bring The Plastics into plastic. The full lineup will be rolling out over the coming weeks, starting with the Cady Doll launching on Mean Girls Day on October 3, 2024.

Over the years, Bratz has expanded its IP into beauty and fashion, allowing adult fans to fall in love with the brand all over again and relate to the girls in a whole new way. Now a lifestyle icon and resident mainstay in pop culture, Gen Z and Millennial fans idolize the brand for its trend-setting aesthetic and unapologetic it-girl attitude. Going beyond celebrity doll collections, this partnership marks another first for the brand: its expansion into pop culture doll recreations of beloved entertainment franchises. For the first time ever, Bratz is strutting into the world of entertainment licensing to give fans and collectors alike a unique, Bratz twist on their favorite characters.

“Since Bratz is always at the forefront of pop-culture, it’s exciting for us to partner with Mean Girls to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary year,” said Bratz Vice President of Creative, Chelsea Green. “This collaboration will go down in pop culture history – bringing to life these beloved characters feels timeless and timely and we certainly wanted to make fetch happen in the world of Bratz.”

Bratz is known for being chronically online and having a chokehold on internet culture with their viral pop culture recreations on social media, one of which was the infamous Christmas talent show scene from Mean Girls. Fans who follow the viral Bratz social accounts will delight in knowing that this iconic collaboration made it out of their screens, going beyond digital animations and into the real world with a full, physical collection of Bratz x Mean Girls dolls.

“Mean Girls has earned its place in pop culture in the last 20 years, and partnering with Bratz to celebrate the film’s anniversary felt like such a natural fit,” said Lourdes Arocho, SVP, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. “We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership of two iconic brands that celebrate individuality, style and the power of friendship.”

The Bratz Pack is taking over the halls of North Shore High School, channeling the likeness and styles of the main characters, but Bratzified. Each doll comes with two iconic outfits from the movie and next-level packaging designed to look like the infamous Burn Book.

The Cady Bratz Doll: Bratz will launch the first doll in the collection on October 3, widely known as Mean Girls Day (or the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady what day it was). Featuring the best of both Cadys, the Cady Doll includes one look inspired by the character’s first attempt at wearing pink on Wednesdays – complete with Damian’s oversized pink polo, baggy, dark-wash jeans and wedge sneakers – and a second look based on the black and pink mini dress from her house party gone wrong.

The Regina Bratz Doll: Following Cady will be the queen bee herself. The Regina Doll launches on October 17 and includes her signature "A Little Bit Dramatic" mall outfit and show-stopping bunny costume from the Halloween party.

The Gretchen and Karen Two-Pack Bratz Dolls: Last in the collection are teen royalty and Regina's little workers: Gretchen and Karen. Launching on Halloween, the Gretchen and Karen dolls come in a two-pack with their iconic Halloween costumes from the original film – animal ears and all.

Each doll comes with a brush, doll stand, customized packaging with Bratz-style illustrations of each character and accessories that only a fan will get, including a Kalteen bar and Gretchen’s big hair that’s full of secrets.

Just in time for Halloween, holiday gifting and Mean Girls Day, the limited-edition Bratz x Mean Girls dolls will be available globally over the coming weeks, sold at Bratz.com for $60.00 USD each or $100.00 USD for the two-pack. The collector dolls will also be available on Amazon in the EU and UK as well as online at Very in the UK and Corte Ingles in Spain. The first doll in the collection, the Cady Doll, will be available globally beginning 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on October 3rd, with the others rolling out throughout October.

Come sit with us and join in on the 20th anniversary celebrations by following along on Bratz.com, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Don’t miss exclusive, on-theme content around the new launch, including animated recreations of original scenes from the movie and so much more.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visitParamountShop.com.

