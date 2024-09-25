Global Electrical and Electronics Equipment Sector to See Significant Growth Influenced by Polymer Demand, Reveals Industry Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical and Electronics Equipment Sector, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Americas, led by the United States, is a significant market for polymers in the EEE sector. The region's demand is driven by the presence of major consumer electronics and household appliance manufacturers, as well as a robust telecommunications infrastructure. Europe is a mature market for polymers in the EEE sector, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and circular economy principles.

The region's demand is driven by the presence of consumer electronics manufacturers, particularly in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The MEASA region is a diverse and growing market for polymers in the EEE sector, with varying levels of economic development and market maturity.

The region's abundant oil and gas resources provide a competitive advantage in the production of polymers, particularly commodity polymers such as PE and PP. APAC is the largest market for polymers in the EEE sector, driven by the rapid industrialization and urbanization of countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. China is the world's largest producer and end user of consumer electronics, with a thriving domestic market and a significant export industry.

This study presents a comprehensive analysis of polymers in the global electrical and electronics equipment (EEE) sector, with a detailed focus on regional segmentation, revenue, and volume metrics from 2020 to 2030. By examining historical data and projecting future trends, the study offers a seven-year forecast from 2024 to 2030, with 2023 as the base year.



Segmentation:

By Polymer: Commodity, engineering, and high-performance polymers

By End use: Consumer electronics, consumer goods, wires and cables, industrial, and other end use cases, such as medical devices, 3D printers, lighting, and home security and safety

By Region: Americas; Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

The study's methodology involves an in-depth analysis of the volume and revenue for each polymer type, end use, and region, providing insights into the factors driving growth and potential challenges. The forecast is based on expected compound average growth rates, offering a strategic view of the market's evolution.

Key Growth Opportunities:

5G Infrastructure Components

Circular Economy for Polymers in EEE

Reshoring and Ally-Shoring

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment: Transformation Polymers in the EEE Sector

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Polymers in the Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Polymers in the EEE Sector

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in Polymers in the EEE Sector

Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Polymer Type

Volume Forecast by Polymer Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume Forecast by End Use

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share of Top Participants

Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Participants

Circular Economy in EEE Polymers

Circular Economy of EEE Plastics

Circular Economy of EEE Plastics Forecast

Recycled Product Use in EEE

Volume Forecast by Polymer Grade

Polymer Grade Volume Forecast Analysis

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Type

Forecast Analysis

Analysis of PE Types

Forecast Analysis - PP

Analysis of PP Types

Forecast Analysis - PVC

Analysis of PVC Types

Forecast Analysis - PET

Forecast Analysis - PS

Analysis of PS Types

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume Forecast by End Use

Forecast Analysis by End Use

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator: EPs

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Type

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume Forecast by End Use

Forecast Analysis

Analysis of PC Types and Alloys

Forecast Analysis - ABS

Analysis of ABS Types

Forecast Analysis - PA

Analysis of PA Types

Forecast Analysis - TPEs, PU, and POM

Forecast Analysis - PBT, LCPs, PMMA, and PPO/PPE

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Type

Volume Forecast by Plastic Type

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Volume Forecast by End Use

Forecast Analysis

Analysis of HPP Types

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Best Practice Recognition in the EEE Sector

Best Practice Recognition

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hl5a9c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.