Kuehn Law Encourages SMAR, BALY, MNTX, and IP Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Smartsheet, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners for $56.50 per share in cash.

Bally’s Corporation has agreed to merge with Standard General L.P. for $18.25 per share.

Manitex International, Inc. is set to merge with Tadano Ltd. for $5.80 per share in cash.

International Paper Company has agreed to merge with DS Smith Plc. Under the proposed deal, International Paper will issue 0.1285 shares per DS Smith share, giving its shareholders around 66.3% ownership of the merged company.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

moon@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814