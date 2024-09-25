Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2024 with Directory of 386 Deals Signed Since 2016 by the World's Leading Life Science Companies and Universities

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 386 gastrointestinal deals from 2016 to 2024. The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.
Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the gastrointestinal deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of gastrointestinal dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in gastrointestinal dealmaking.
Chapter 3 covers the financial deal terms for deals signed in the gastrointestinal field with stage of development announced. Deals are listed and sectioned by headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in gastrointestinal dealmaking. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of gastrointestinal deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of gastrointestinal deals listed by therapeutic target.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gastrointestinal deal making since 2016.
In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse gastrointestinal collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in gastrointestinal dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Gastrointestinal partnering over the years
2.3. Gastrointestinal partnering by deal type
2.4. Gastrointestinal partnering by industry sector
2.5. Gastrointestinal partnering by stage of development
2.6. Gastrointestinal partnering by technology type
2.7. Gastrointestinal partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for gastrointestinal partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for gastrointestinal partnering
3.3. Gastrointestinal partnering headline values
3.4. Gastrointestinal deal upfront payments
3.5. Gastrointestinal deal milestone payments
3.6. Gastrointestinal royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading gastrointestinal deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in gastrointestinal partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in gastrointestinal
4.4. Top gastrointestinal deals by value
Chapter 5 - Gastrointestinal contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Gastrointestinal partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Gastrointestinal dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by gastrointestinal therapeutic target
Deal directory
Deal directory - Gastrointestinal deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2024
Deal directory - Gastrointestinal deals by technology type 2016 to 2024
Companies Featured
- 4SC
- 9 Meters Biopharma
- Aayam Therapeutics
- Abbvie
- Ab E Discovery
- Aclipse Therapeutics
- AdaptivEndo
- AdaptVac
- Adiso Therapeutics
- ADL Bionatur Solutions
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals
- Aevi Genomic Medicine
- AgomAb Therapeutics
- AIG Hospitals
- AI Medical Service
- Akebia Therapeutics
- Alba Therapeutics
- Alfasigma
- Alimentiv
- Alivio Therapeutics
- Allergan
- Allied Digestive Health
- Alma Bio Therapeutics
- Altos Group
- Alvit LCS Pharma
- Alvotech
- Ambry Genetics
- Amgen
- AnimalBiome
- Anokion
- Antibe Therapeutics
- Apogee Biotechnology
- Applied BioMath
- Arcadia Consumer Healthcare
- Ardelyx
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Ariel Precision Medicine
- Aries Pharmaceuticals
- Aristea Therapeutics
- Artizan Biosciences
- Asahi Kasei
- AscentX Medical
- Aslan Pharma
- Assembly Biosciences
- Associazione Poic e Dintorni APS
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Asymchem Laboratories
- Athos Therapeutics
- Atlantic Healthcare
- Australasian Gastro Intestinal Research Foundation
- Aziyo Biologics
- AzurRx BioPharma
- Back-A-Line
- Bausch Health Companies
- Baxter International
- Bazelet
- BDD Pharma
- Beacon Discovery
- BenevolentAI
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- BinnoPharm
- Bio-Me
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- BioClinica
- Biocodex Microbiota Foundation
- BioDelivery Sciences
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- Biofortis
- Biogen
- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
- Biolojic Design
- BiomeBank
- BioMed X Innovation Center
- Biomerica
- Biomica
- BiomX
- BioRap Technologies
- Biostage
- BioSurfaces
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Pharmaceuticals
- Braintree Laboratories
- Bridge Biotherapeutics
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- C4X Discovery
- California Institute of Technology
- Calypso Biotech
- CannaKids
- Cannex Scientific
- Cantel Medical
- Capsulomics
- Captor Therapeutics
- Cara Care
- Carbiotix
- Case Western Reserve University
- Catholic University Leuven
- CB2 Therapeutics
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Celgene
- Celiac Disease Foundation
- Celltrion
- Celsius Therapeutics
- Censis Technologies
- Cerevance
- Cernostics
- Charles River Laboratories
- Cheplapharm Arzneimittel
- Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Chong Kun Dang
- CHU Sainte-Justine
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla
- Cleveland Clinic
- Clinical Enterprise
- CN Bio
- Codexis
- Collplant
- Concordia Pharmaceuticals
- ConvaTec
- Cook Biotech
- Cooper Pharma
- Cornell University
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
- COUR Pharmaceutical
- Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America
- CRS Bio
- Curant Health
- CURE Pharmaceutical
- Cytocom
- CytoReason
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dalriada Drug Discovery
- Danish Innovation Fund
- DayTwo
- Debiopharm
- Deciphex
- Delphi Genetics
- Department of Defense
- Dermira
- Dignify Therapeutics
- Diversigen
- DNAnexus
- Dong-A ST
- Dr. Falk Pharma
- Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI)
- EA Pharma
- ECM Therapeutics
- Eisai
- Elanco
- Eli Lilly
- Emtora Biosciences
- EndoLogic
- enGene
- Engitix
- Ensho Therapeutics
- Entera Health
- Enterome Bioscience
- Entrinsic Health Solutions
- EsoCap
- EtectRx
- Eunice Kennedy Shriver Institute of Child Health and Human Development
- European Union
- Evoke Pharma
- Evolve BioSystems
- Evommune
- Evotec
- Faes Farma
- Felix Biotechnology
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Finch Therapeutics
- First Wave Bio
- Food Marble Digestive Health
- Fosun Pharmaceutical
- Foundation for Celiac Disease Outcome Measures
- French National Institute for Agricultural Research
- Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals
- FSD Pharma
- Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
- Functional Gut Diagnostics
- FutureGen Biopharm
- Galapagos
- Genentech
- Geneoscopy
- General Automation Lab Technologies
- Genetic Analysis
- Genomic Biopharma
- Genten Therapeutics
- GentiBio
- Georgia State University
- Giiant Pharma
- Gilead Sciences
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- GI OnDEMAND
- GI Partners of Illinois
- GI Reviewers
- Gossamer Bio
- GSK
- Gusto Global
- Hadasit Bioholdings
- Haisco Pharmaceutical
- Harvest Capital Strategies
- Helsinn Healthcare
- Helsinn Therapeutics
- HiFiBio
- Highland Therapeutics
- HK inno.N
- Holobiome
- Horizon Europe
- Hoth Therapeutics
- Hudson Institute of Medical Research
- I-mab
- Idera Pharmaceuticals
- Illumina
- IMIDomics
- Immune Pharmaceuticals
- Immune Therapeutics
- ImmuNext
- Immunic
- ImmunogenX
- Imperial College London
- Indegene Lifesystems
- InDex Pharmaceuticals
- Innate Pharma
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals
- Innovate UK
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals
- Innovet
- Inotrem
- InQpharm
- Institut Gustave Roussy
- Instituto de Ciencias Farmaceuticas
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research
- Intract Pharma
- Intrexon
- IntroMedic
- InveniAI
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Ipsen
- IQVIA
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- ISOThrive
- Iterative Health
- Iterative Scopes
- Jaguar Health
- Janssen Biotech
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
- Janssen Research & Development
- Janssen Sciences
- Jiangsu Carephar Pharmaceutical
- Jitsubo
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Johnson
- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies
- Johnson & Johnson Innovation
- JSR
- Juntendo University
- Juventas Therapeutics
- Kallyope
- Kansas University Medical Center (KUMC)
- Karolinska Institute
- Keio Gijuku University
- Kenneth Rainin Foundation (KRF)
- Kings College London
- Knight Therapeutics
- Korea Pharma
- Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Laboratories Acbel
- Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
- Lamassu Pharma
- Landos Biopharma
- Leona M and Harry B Helmsley Charitable Trust
- Les Laboratoires Servier
- LianBio
- LimmaTech Biologics
- LiveLeaf
- LMU University Hospital Munich
- LNC
- Lucid Diagnostics
- Luminex
- Lynx.MD
- Mabwell Bioscience
- Magellan Health Services
- Marinomed Biotechnologie
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Mayo Clinic
- McMaster University
- Medgenics
- MediBeacon
- Medical University of Graz
- Medical University of Vienna
- MedImmune
- Medtronic
- Meiji Seika
- Memorial Hermann Health System
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mesoblast
- Metabiomics
- Metabolon
- Microba Life Sciences
- Microbiotica
- Millennium
- Mimetas
- Mission Cure
- MiTest Health
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals
- Monash University
- Morphic Therapeutic
- Mor Research Applications
- Moss Genomics
- Motus GI Medical Technologies
- Mundipharma
- MyBiotics Pharma
- Mylan Laboratories
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals
- Napo EU
- Napo Pharmaceuticals
- National Heart
- Lung and Blood Institute
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- National Institutes of Health
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Neoteryx
- Nestle Health Science
- NeurAxis
- Neurogastrx
- Newsoara Biopharma
- NexOptic
- Nima
- Norgine
- Northeastern University
- Northwestern University
- North Zealand University Hospital
- Novartis
- Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases
- Novome Biotechnologies
- NuBiyota
- NuMedii
- Numerate
- Nutricion
- Nvidia
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Olympus Medical Systems
- OmniVision Technologies
- Onegevity
- One GI
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Otsuka America Pharmaceutical
- Ovation
- Owlstone Medical
- Palisade Bio
- Panaxia
- Paragon Bioservices
- Parexel Biotech
- Parvus Therapeutics
- Path BioAnalytics
- PAVmed
- PEAR Therapeutics
- Pendopharm
- Penn State Microbiome Center
- Pfizer
- PharmaBiome
- PharmaCare Management
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals
- PlantEXT
- Pliant Therapeutics
- Portal Instruments
- PPD
- Pragma Bio
- Prana Biotechnology
- PredictImmune
- Prescient Medical
- Previse
- PRISM BioLab
- Probi
- Progenity
- Prometheus Biosciences
- Protagonist Therapeutics
- Proteic Bioscience
- Provention Bio
- Purdue Pharma
- PureTech Health
- Purnovate
- PvP Biologics
- Quadri Pharmaceuticals
- Qualicaps
- Qu Biologics
- Quell Therapeutics
- Quotient Clinical
- Rafa Pharmaceuticals
- Ramot at Tel Aviv University
- Rani Therapeutics
- Rebiotix
- RedHill Biopharma
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Regentys
- Renexxion
- ReproCell
- Rho
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Roivant Sciences
- Roquette
- Royal College of Surgeons (Ireland)
- Salix Pharmaceuticals
- Samsung Bioepis
- Sandoz
- Sanofi
- Sano Genetics
- Satisfai Health
- SciCann Therapeutics
- Scipher Medicine
- Sebela Pharmaceuticals
- Second Genome
- Seed Mena
- Selexis
- Seres Therapeutics
- Serosep
- Shandong Luoxin Pharma
- Sheba Medical Center
- Shionogi
- Shire Pharmaceuticals
- Signum Surgical
- Simulations Plus
- Sinovant Sciences
- SomaLogic
- SonarMD
- Sonoma BioTherapeutics
- Sosei
- Sosei Heptares
- Spaulding Clinical Research
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Starton Therapeutics
- Statera Biopharma
- Stella Diagnostics
- Strand Life Sciences
- Structural Genomics Consortium
- Sun Genomics
- Suono Bio
- Sutter Health
- Swiss Integrative Center for Human Health
- Swixx Biopharma
- Symbiotix Biotherapies
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals
- Synlogic
- Synthetic Biologics
- SynWorld Technologies
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Tantu Therapeutics
- TARGET PharmaSolutions
- Telcon RF Pharmaceuticals
- Tetra Bio-Pharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA
- Texas A&M Health Science Center
- The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Canada
- Theradiag
- Theravance
- Theravance Biopharma
- The Vancouver Island Health Authority
- Thorne Research
- TiGenix
- Tissium
- Tiziana Life Sciences
- TScan Therapeutics
- Twist Bioscience
- Ubie
- UCB
- Unilever
- UniQuest
- Universite catholique de Louvain
- University Gastroenterology
- University Hospital of Leuven
- University of Adelaide
- University of Augsburg
- University of Birmingham
- University of British Columbia
- University of Calgary
- University of California
- San Diego
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Manitoba
- University of Massachusetts
- University of Michigan
- University of North Carolina
- University of Oslo
- University of Oxford
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Sherbrooke
- University of Tokyo
- University of Washington
- University of Windsor
- Upadia
- US Government
- Utrecht University
- Valbiotis
- Valneva
- Vcell Healthcare
- VectivBio
- Vedanta Biosciences
- Verily
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Viatris
- VIPUN Medical
- Virginia Catalyst
- Virgo Surgical Video Solutions
- Virios Therapeutics
- Vital Food Processors
- Vital Therapies
- Vivante Health
- Vivelix Pharmaceuticals
- Vizient
- Washington University in St Louis
- WuXi Biologics
- Yale University
- Zealand Pharma
- Zedira
