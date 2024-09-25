Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) Subsidiary 2CentTexts.com Completes Profitable Case Study for Its Major Customer in the 6.9 Billion Dollar Carpet Cleaning Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), Through its subsidiary 2CentTexts.com recently completed a 60-day case study with its major client in the carpet cleaning industry, Steam Pro of Denver CO, proving a 10x ROI (Return on investment), on advertising dollars through the 60 day testing period.

This test was successfully administered and managed by 2CentTexts.com and featured text marketing to the Steam Pro database of over 27K customers, featuring discounts and specials for its loyal customers.

Steam Pro of Denver Owner Steve Hursh said, “We have never had a stronger return on a marketing spend than with our campaigns with 2CentTexts, and the results are immediate. We will continue to use our 2CentTexts.com service a minimum of once per month. I highly recommend this program to all service businesses.”

Incoming CEO of Image Protect, Frank Casella, added: “We are thrilled with the results we are getting for our clients with 2CentTexts.com, and we are poised to penetrate the 6.9-billion-dollar carpet cleaning market. With anticipated expansion into other industry segments, and with millions of businesses large and small that can utilize our services, just engaging a mere 1-3% of our potential market over the next one to three years, with our established average client spend, we look forward to exceeding our initial 100-million-dollar annual target."

2CentTexts.com is a managed SMS and MMS texting service that can be used by all service, retail, and professional companies. The service allows companies to reach their database of customers anytime for just 2 cents per text. With no start-up fees, no minimums, and no contract.

The company will be initiating rollout into streaming TV, direct mail, social media, and strategic partnerships within the franchise space. The company expects to increase the number of new onboarding clients and will be adding new personnel to facilitate its growth.

Image Protect, Inc. remains committed to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of online reputation management and text marketing business services.

Follow Image Protect, Inc. to learn more about Review Control Reputation Management and 2CentTexts.com and to stay informed about company developments and growth:

Instagram: @ImageProtectCorp

Corporate updates on X (Formerly Twitter) @IMTLCorp

Company updates on X (Formerly Twitter): @Review_Control

Image Protect, Inc: www.ImageProtectCorporation.com

2CentTexts: www.2CentTexts.com

Review Control™: www.ReviewControlCenter.com

Facebook: ImageProtect

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, its newly acquired subsidiaries Review Control™ Reputation Management and 2CentTexts.com has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

About 2CentTexts.com

2CentTexts is our newest proprietary, business-to-business text marketing service that allows our clients to capitalize on their success by providing affordable outreach to their existing customer base via targeted text messaging. With both SMS and MMS capabilities, this platform closes communication gaps between business owners and their loyal customers. It also provides the ability to retain those valuable customers with a constant stream of updates, sales and promotions, service reminders and all manner of profitable messaging, increasing incremental sales and revenues.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Investor Relations