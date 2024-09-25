Global Contrast Media Market is Expected to Develop at a High 7.4% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Contrast Media Market will attain a value of USD 11.60 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2024-2031). The growing number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed around the world are primarily driving the demand for contrast media. Surging incidence of chronic illnesses and advancements in imaging technologies are also anticipated to favor contrast media market development over the coming years.

Contrast Media Market Segmental Analysis

Global Contrast Media Market is segmented by Type, Form, Modality, Route of Administration, Indication, Application, End User, and region.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media, Microbubble Contrast Media, and Barium-based Contrast Media.

Based on Form, the market is segmented into Liquid Contrast Media, Powder Contrast Media, and Other Forms.

Based on Modality, the market is segmented into X-RAY, CT, MRI, and Ultrasound.

Based on Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Intravascular Route [Intravenous (IV) route, Intra-arterial (IA) route], Oral Route, Rectal Route, and Other Routes.

Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, and Nephrological Disorders.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Radiology, Interventional Radiology, and Interventional Cardiology.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, And Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Diagnostic Imaging Centers.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

High Incidence of Neurological Disorders Promoting Contrast Media Demand

Growing prevalence of neurological diseases and increasing use of MRI imaging in the same is helping this segment hold a high market share. Use of MRI for diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders is projected to help neurology application segment dominate the global market growth. Gadolinium-based contrast agents are popular for these applications.

Demand for Microbubble Contrast Media is Projected to Surge at a Rapid CAGR Going Forward

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and rising demand for study of microcirculation are projected to help uplift the sales of microbubble contrast media in the future. Tissue vascularity, big veins, and heart cavities can be observed using microbubble contrast media as they improve echogenicity of blood thereby making it highly suitable for diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases.

Presence of Key Contrast media Companies Allows North America to Dominate Global Demand Outlook

North America is home to some of the most prominent suppliers of contrast media in the world, which allows it to hold a dominant share in the global market. Growing investments in medical R&D and rising use of advanced imaging technologies are forecasted to help promote the dominance of this region going forward. The United States remains the most opportune market for contrast media companies in the North American region.

Contrast Media Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures

Advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies

Growing prevalence of chronic disorders

Restraints

Side effects associated with contrast media use

High costs of advanced contrast media

Prominent Players in Contrast Media Market

GE Healthcare (US)

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Guerbet (France)

Lantheus Medical Imaging (US)

Unijules Life Sciences Ltd. (India)

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (India)

Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Jodas Expoim (India)

Imax Diagnostic Imaging Limited (Ireland)

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group (China)

Livealth Biopharma (India)

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

Unispire Biopharma Private Limited (India)

Arco Lifesciences (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Stanex Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Rege Imaging & Cine Films Private Limited (India)

K Diam Exim (India)

Onko Ilaç San. ve Tic. A.S. (Turkey)

Fresenius Kabi (Germany)

Biem Ilaç San. ve Tic. A.S. (Turkey)

Advacare Pharma (US)

Key Questions Answered in Contrast Media Market Report

What drives the global contrast media market growth?

Who are the leading contrast media providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for contrast media in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for preventive healthcare, advancements in vaccine development technologies), restraints (high costs of development), and opportunities (development of personalized and combination Contrast Media), influencing the growth of Contrast Media market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Contrast Media market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

