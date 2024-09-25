Urgent Care for Kids Celebrates New Clinic in Conroe

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent Care for Kids, Texas’ largest pediatric urgent care provider, is excited to celebrate the grand opening of its newest clinic in Conroe, Texas. Expanding their reach within the Houston area, this new location will offer even more families access to the exceptional, convenient, and compassionate healthcare that Urgent Care for Kids is known for.

In July of 2024, Urgent Care for Kids significantly expanded its footprint in the Houston area with the acquisition of 10 additional clinics. With the addition of the Conroe location, they now operate 23 clinics across the state, representing the majority of pediatric urgent care facilities in the region. This growth underscores their commitment to making high-quality healthcare accessible to even more families.

Urgent Care for Kids is dedicated to supporting the needs of busy parents by offering flexible, extended hours. Their clinics are designed to provide convenient access to high-quality care when it’s most needed—beyond the limits of regular office hours and traditional urgent care schedules—making healthcare more accessible for today’s families.

“I’m incredibly proud of our substantial growth in the Houston area. Our clinics have become a trusted part of the communities we serve, and we’re excited to welcome Conroe’s families as their go-to choice for pediatric urgent care,” said Brian White, CEO of Urgent Care for Kids.

Conveniently located off I-45, the new Conroe clinic provides a full spectrum of urgent care services, including telehealth visits for added flexibility. In addition, the clinic collaborates closely with local pediatric providers, ensuring seamless coordination with each child’s primary care ‘medical home’ to maintain continuity of care and comprehensive follow-up after urgent medical concerns are addressed.

“Building trusted relationships with providers and families is a long-term commitment, and we’re excited to make that investment with the Conroe community,” said Christine Scafuri, Director of Regional Clinic Operations of Urgent Care for Kids.

As Urgent Care for Kids expands its network, their commitment to providing exceptional pediatric care remains unwavering. By combining high-quality care with unmatched convenience, they are well-positioned to make a lasting, positive impact on the health and well-being of children and families across Houston.

About Urgent Care for Kids

Urgent Care for Kids, a subsidiary of Goodside Health, is dedicated to delivering high-quality, compassionate medical care tailored specifically for children. Our mission is to ensure every child receives fast, professional care in a welcoming, child-friendly environment. Staffed by a team of board-certified pediatricians and healthcare experts, we specialize in treating a broad range of non-emergency illnesses and injuries—from colds and the flu to minor fractures and sprains. To learn more, visit urgentcarekids.com.

