Used Electric Vehicle Industry Analysis Report 2024-2029: New EV Models Pushing Sales of Older EVs

The used EV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.01% during 2024-2029



The increasing demand for used electric vehicles (EVs) can be attributed to several factors. The primary reasons are increasing sales of new EV models worldwide, the faster development of the charging infrastructure, and government policies supporting this market. The charging infrastructure is being incorporated into residential buildings, and the number of publicly accessible chargers is increasing to enhance convenience and accessibility. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), at the end of 2022, there were 2.7 million public charging points worldwide, more than 900,000 of which were installed in 2022.



The market opportunity is the purchase of used electric vehicles at more affordable prices than new models from various online platforms. Buying used EVs would help customers adopt sustainable technologies at much more affordable prices and contribute to the overall reduction in carbon emissions. Increased consumer environmental awareness and government incentives for adopting zero-emission vehicles are major factors for the used EV market's growth.

Increasing sale of Electric Vehicles



According to the IEA (International Energy Agency), the sale of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) increased from 4.7 million in 2021 to 7.4 million in 2022 and 9.5 million in 2023. On the other hand, battery hybrid electric vehicles (BHEVs) sales were 1.9 million in 2021, 2.9 million in 2022, and 4.3 million in 2023. The demand for BEVs and BHEVs has increased by 102.13% and 126.32%, respectively, from 2021 to 2023. This increase in the sale of new EVs would boost the use and adoption of a sustainable vehicle ecosystem, leading to increased demand for used EVs as well.



Government policies supporting EVs



The favorable government policies are leading to the adoption of EVs. The US Federal Government has set a goal to make half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles. The governor of California issued an Executive Order requiring that by 2035, all new car and passenger light truck sales be zero-emission vehicles. In India, under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme, the government formed a national policy relevant to EVs. The European Union adopted a law to make all new cars and vans sold in Europe zero-emission from 2035. These developments by various governments are leading to faster adoption of EVs.



Faster development of EV infrastructure:



Governments worldwide are encouraging the development of EV infrastructures. The US Federal Government has set up targets for a convenient and equitable network of 500,000 chargers to help make EVs accessible to all Americans for both local and long-distance trips.



In Europe, the recharging points are expanding rapidly due to the new EU legislation. The number of publicly accessible recharging points in the European Union doubled between 2021 and 2023. It has reached around 630,000 available for EV drivers. Recharging electric cars across the EU will be more convenient from 2025, as recharging points must be installed every 60 km along major transport routes as per the new legislation.



Asia Pacific will have a significant share of the used EV market during the forecast period.



The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region, such as ASEAN countries. Asia Pacific is one of the largest consumers of automobiles in the world. The region has two of the largest growing economies in the world: China and India. China has become the world's largest consumer of electric vehicles. Additionally, India is growing in the electric vehicle segment, with product offerings from domestic companies like Maruti, Ola, Tata, etc. Moreover, the region has the highest population concentration in the world.



China is the largest market for new electric vehicles worldwide. The Chinese government has made stringent regulations and policies for transport climate policy, and now, China has a leadership role in global transport climate policy. Thus, the demand for used EV vehicles will increase in the upcoming years in the country along with the new cars.



Used EV market restraints:

The major impediment to the used EVs in the market is the lack of proper OEMs, supply chains, and workshops. The market is in its very early stages, and manufacturers are making changes every year in terms of technology. This leads to insufficient knowledge or equipment to fix EVs in many independent garages and workshops in remote regions. Another main reason is the perception of residual value, which can be influenced by factors such as battery life and the unavailability of recharging infrastructure.

The used EV market is divided by types into two-wheeler, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and commercial vehicles.



The used EV market has been divided into two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Two-wheelers have a major market share in developing economies. They can be used for commercial as well as personal purposes. Passenger vehicles are most likely to grow due to the demand for commercial and domestic vehicles.

Companies Featured

EV.com Inc.

OLX

CarMax Enterprise Services, LLC

HERTZ CORPORATION.

TrueCar, Inc.

Recharged

VinFast

AutosEU

Cardino GmbH

Ali Baba

By Type

Two wheeler

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Fuel Category

BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles)

FCEV (Fuel cell electric vehicle)

HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicles)

PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles)

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

