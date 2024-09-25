Toll Brothers Opens Woodside Preserve Community in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Woodside Preserve, a luxury community of 53 home sites in Orange County, Florida. Woodside Preserve will be located on Lake Underhill Road in Orlando. Home buyers are invited to visit the off-site Sales Center located nearby in the Toll Brothers Haven Oaks community model home at 52 Overleaf Lane in Orlando.

Woodside Preserve is a premier community of one- and two-story luxury single-family homes ranging from 2,065 to 3,277+ square feet. The open floor plans feature 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 5 baths, 2- or 3-car garages, home offices, spacious primary bedroom suites, and indoor/outdoor living spaces. Homeowners will enjoy a tranquil lifestyle in a convenient location close to numerous parks and outdoor recreational activities including boating, fishing, and picnicking. Future onsite community amenities include a children’s tot lot. Toll Brothers homes in Woodside Preserve are priced from the mid-$500,000s.





“Our elegant collection of single-family homes nestled within a serene, wooded landscape offers the perfect blend of privacy and convenience,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. “With versatile floor plans, unique architectural details, and options for personalization through our Design Studio experience, homeowners will enjoy luxury living in a phenomenal location.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Toll Brothers Ashley Modern Farmhouse model home at Woodside Preserve is now under construction and anticipated to open in late fall 2024. For more information on Woodside Preserve and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

