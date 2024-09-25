Heirloom Wealth Management Partners with IFI Network to Incorporate Banking Marketplace

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heirloom Wealth Management is excited to announce a strategic partnership with IFI Network, a leader in innovative banking solutions. This collaboration will empower Heirloom Wealth Management to integrate IFI Network’s advanced platform and offer a variety of banking solutions into its service offerings, enhancing the financial experience for clients with tailored banking services.



The partnership aligns with Heirloom Wealth Management’s commitment to providing clients with comprehensive and personalized financial strategies. By incorporating IFI Network’s marketplace, Heirloom Wealth Management will offer an elevated suite of products and services that cater to the unique needs of its clientele.

“We are delighted to partner with IFI Network and utilize their cutting-edge platform to enhance our banking services,” said Rick Hurley, Principal of Heirloom Wealth Management. “This partnership allows us to offer our clients more sophisticated and customized solutions, reinforcing our commitment to their financial success and satisfaction.”

Kyle McAndrew, Head of Partnerships at IFI Network, remarked, “Our collaboration with Heirloom Wealth Management is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative banking solutions. We are excited to support their efforts in delivering a superior client experience through our tailored banking services.”

For further details on how this partnership will benefit clients, please visit www.ifinetwork.com or contact inquiries@ifinetwork.com.

About Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management is a distinguished wealth management firm that specializes in providing personalized financial planning and investment strategies. Committed to understanding each client’s unique financial needs, Heirloom Wealth Management delivers tailored solutions designed to achieve long-term success and security.

About IFI Network

IFI Network is a marketplace that provides B2B advanced banking solutions, offering a diverse range of products and services that cater to the modern client. With a focus on leveraging innovative technology and delivering exceptional service, IFI Network is dedicated to enhancing the banking experiences of its users.