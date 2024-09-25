FLUX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Flux Power Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (“Flux” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FLUX). Investors who purchased Flux securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FLUX.

Investigation Details

On September 5, 2024, after market hours, Flux filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, in which it announced that “[o]n August 30, 2024, the Board of Directors of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) including its audit committee members, concluded that the previously issued audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and the unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024 (collectively, the “Prior Financial Statements”), which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 21, 2023, November 9, 2023, February 8, 2024 and May 13, 2024, respectively, should no longer be relied upon because of errors in such financial statements relating to the improper accounting for inventory and a restatement should be undertaken.” Following this news, Flux stock dropped by $0.17 per share, or 5.36%, to close at $3.00 on September 6, 2024. The next day, Flux stock dropped another $0.12 per share, or 4%, to close at $2.88 on September 9, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Flux securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FLUX. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

