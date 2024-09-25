IQ Fiber Begins Construction in Savannah, GA

Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, a Jacksonville, FL based provider of 100% fiber-optic internet, is deploying its high-speed, state-of-the-art network to Savannah, GA. Design and engineering work is complete, and construction of the over $50 million project will begin in the coming weeks with first customers coming online in 2025.

“We are excited to welcome IQ Fiber to Savannah and appreciate their investment in bringing advanced fiber-optic internet service to our community,” said Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “Their presence will offer residents more choice, helping to ensure that Savannah remains competitive and connected in the digital age.”

IQ Fiber's expansion into Savannah marks its third major market, following successful deployments in the Jacksonville and Gainesville, Florida metro areas. This growth further solidifies the company’s position as a leader in residential fiber-optic internet, known for offering a seamless, stress-free experience with no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps.

“We are thrilled to bring our 100% fiber-optic network to Savannah,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “We’ve seen tremendous demand for a better internet experience—one that’s fast, reliable, and hassle-free. Our success in Jacksonville and Gainesville demonstrates that people are ready for a fresh, no-nonsense option, and we’re excited to bring a modern internet choice to Savannah."

IQ Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second and is far superior to telephone or cable-based internet. The network is built on the latest optical networking technology, allowing the company to provide the fastest internet speeds available while also supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

Recently recognized by Ookla as the provider of the Fastest Speeds and Top Internet Service in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month plans with no contracts, fees, surcharges, or surprise price increases. Plans range from 250 Mbps for $65 per month to 5 Gbps for $125 per month, all of which include symmetrical speeds, whole-home Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6e coverage, and professional installation. IQ Fiber also provides a user-friendly app to manage the increasing number of devices in the home, ensuring a stress-free, reliable internet experience.

IQ Fiber is a rapidly expanding, Jacksonville, FL based fiber-optic internet service provider. IQ Fiber delivers a seamless customer experience and provides the fastest and most reliable internet access, all while maintaining a 4.8-star rating across over 1,200 reviews. Building on its success in North Florida, it continues to transform the broadband market with an expanded footprint now covering 3 major metro areas: Jacksonville (FL), Gainesville and Alachua County (FL) and Savannah (GA.). For more information, visit www.iqfiber.com.