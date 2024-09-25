Autoinjectors Market Global Forecast Report to 2035, Featuring Profiles of Antares Pharma, Elcam Medical, Oval Medical Technologies, PreciHealth, Recipharm, SHL Medical, Teva, Union Medico & More

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoinjectors Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Usability, Route of Administration, Type of Molecule Delivered, Volume of Container, Type of Actuation Mechanism, End-user, Target Indication and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Autoinjector Market is valued at USD 90.6 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Autoinjectors are self-injection devices inbuilt to deliver a specific dose of a drug / therapeutic substance with a simple push of a button. They are spring-loaded syringes working on several mechanisms (ranging from simple push-on-skin devices to fully automated button activated technologies) and include pre-measured medication, thereby, eliminating the need to draw medication from a separate vial, thus resolving various injection-related compliance issues faced by the patients.

The Global Autoinjectors Market is driven by a growing demand for self-administration devices largely due to the increasing chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, these conditions have also been adding to the increasing healthcare burden. A study conducted in the year 2022 reveals that there are around 133 million individuals suffering from one or more chronic illness within the US alone, wherein the predicted value by 2030, is 177 million. The market insights reveal that the treatment of chronic diseases in the hospitals involves intensive care and costs more than USD 1.50 trillion per year with additional expenses throughout an individual's lifetime.

The frequent need to take the medication, necessitating regular hospital visits, contributes to the major share of the expenses incurred by patients suffering from chronic diseases. In addition, the reluctance of individuals to receive injections in a clinical setting due to privacy concerns and discomfort complements the challenges for healthcare providers, compromising the treatment process.

Hence, the above-mentioned challenges are addressed by various self-administering drug delivery systems, such as prefilled syringes, large volume wearable injectors, needle free jet injectors, turning out to be a breakthrough. These drug delivery devices impart greater independence, eliminating the dependence on healthcare providers for drug administration, leading to reduced healthcare costs. However, these drug delivery systems possess certain limitations, such as skin sensitivity issues, manual needle insertion, and needle stick injuries, thereby creating the need for better administration solutions.

Because of the insufficiency of the conventional drug delivery systems, the rapid gaining performance of autoinjectors is worth noticing, specifically in the immediate treatment of emergency situations, such as anaphylactic shocks, strokes and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the audio-visual features in some of the autoinjectors allow the patient to remove the device from the skin, on completion of dose. The growing adoption of self-administration devices and ongoing advancements in the technologies (focused on integrated needle safety, Bluetooth connectivity and monitoring of historical injection logs), tends to create a growing market of Autoinjectors henceforth.

Research Coverage:

An overview of various self-administrable devices for drug delivery, specifically focusing on autoinjectors. The report provides information on the progression of autoinjectors, along with related details such as, their individual components, device categories and associated manufacturing / packaging processes. It also discusses the advantages of autoinjectors that have led to their growing adoption over the last several years along with the existing concerns related to needlestick injuries and the various preventive laws that have been passed worldwide, for addressing the pressing need for introducing advanced safety features in such devices. In addition, it also includes a discussion on the prospects of this industry.

The report also discusses about the various types of primary drug containers that are utilized in autoinjectors. It demonstrates information on current trends related to the use of prefilled syringes, cartridges and vials. In addition, enlistment the diverse types of primary drug containers that are available in the market, along with details on companies that are involved in the production of such containers is also included in the chapter.

A thorough analysis of current market landscape of autoinjectors based on several relevant parameters, such as status of development, usability, type of primary drug container, requirement of needle, volume of container, type of dose delivered, route of administration, type of actuation mechanism, type of feedback mechanism, availability of connectivity feature, target indication, type of molecule delivered and end user.

The report includes a detailed biopsy of the leading autoinjector manufacturers, highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands across different device types. It takes into consideration several aspects, such as strength and diversity of product portfolio, routes of administration, type of actuation mechanism, type of feedback mechanism, geographical presence / reach and supplier strength of each player.

A comprehensive profile of key autoinjector manufacturers

An in-depth analysis of the partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this industry, during the period 2019-2023.

A detailed exploration of patents related to autoinjectors, filed / granted, since 2019, based on the type of patent, patent publication year, patent application year, patent jurisdiction, cooperative patent classification (CPC) symbols, type of applicant and most active players.

Current market landscape of commercialized autoinjectors combination product, such as approval year, usability, type of primary drug container, requirement of needle, volume of container, injection time, type of dose delivered, route of administration, type of actuation mechanism, type of feedback mechanism, availability of connectivity feature, target indication, severity of indication, type of molecule delivered, end user and target population.

Detailed progression of the current market landscape of early and late stage autoinjectors combination product, such as stage of development, route of administration, dose strength, target indication, severity of indication, type of molecule delivered, end user, target population and gender of target population.

Comprehensive set of profiles of the key players that are engaged in the autoinjector combination products domain. Each profile provides an insight of the company and information on its autoinjector product portfolio.

A detailed analyzed evaluation highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain

A case study converged on the role of medical device CMOs in the manufacturing and assembly of drug-delivery devices, including autoinjectors. It enlists service providers with details on their operational scale and types of services provided for device production.

An intricate case history of prefilled syringes that either fall into the category of commercialized or under development. It includes an itemized description of the prefilled syringes, based on several relevant dynamics, such as, type of barrel fabrication material, number of barrel chambers and type of needle system. Further, the chapter provides a detailed analysis of prefilled syringe manufacturers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

A projection of the current and future opportunity within the autoinjectors market across usability, such as disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjector.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the auto injector market size across several types of dynamics, which include route of administration, such as intramuscular, intravenous and subcutaneous, the type of molecule, such as antibodies, peptides, proteins, small molecules and others, type of actuation mechanism, such as manual and automatic, volume of container, such as less than 1 mL, 1-2 mL and more than 2 mL, various end user, such as ambulatory surgical centers, home care and hospitals and clinics.

An in-depth insightful projection of the current and future opportunity within the autoinjector market across target indication, such as anaphylaxis, diabetes, migraine, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, weight loss and other indications.

Leading Market Companies

Amgen

Antares Pharma

ChemProtect.SK

Elcam Medical

Eli Lilly and Company

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device

Kindeva Drug Delivery

Merck

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Oval Medical Technologies

Owen Mumford

PreciHealth

Recipharm

Sanofi

SHL Medical

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Union Medico

Ypsomed

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Types of Drug Delivery Systems

5.3. Drawbacks of Conventional Parenteral Delivery Systems

5.4. Emerging Trend of Self-Administration

5.4.1. Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

5.4.2. Healthcare Cost Savings

5.4.3. Need for Immediate Treatment in Emergency Situations

5.4.4. Growth of Injectable Biologics Market

5.4.5. Addressing Key User Safety Requirements

5.5. Types of Self-Administration Devices

5.5.1. Prefilled Syringes

5.5.2. Pen-Injectors

5.5.3. Needle-Free Injectors

5.5.4. Large Volume Wearable Injectors

5.5.5. Autoinjectors

5.6. Overview of Autoinjectors

5.6.1. Components of Autoinjectors

5.6.2. Classification of Autoinjectors

5.6.3. Manufacturing / Packaging of Autoinjectors

5.6.4. Benefits of Autoinjectors

5.7. Regulatory Considerations

5.8. Future Perspectives

6. PRIMARY DRUG CONTAINERS USED IN AUTOINJECTORS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Types of Packaging

6.3. Primary Drug Containers

6.4. Comparison of Different Fabrication Materials

7. AUTOINJECTORS: MARKET OVERVIEW

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Autoinjectors: Overall Market Landscape

7.3. Autoinjector Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

8. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Autoinjectors: Product Competitiveness Analysis

8.4.1. Disposable Autoinjectors

8.4.2. Reusable Autoinjectors

9. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. Autoinjector Manufacturers: Brand Positioning Framework

9.4.1. Brand Positioning Framework: Owen Mumford

9.4.2. Brand Positioning Framework: Ypsomed

9.4.3. Brand Positioning Framework: Elcam Medical

9.4.4. Brand Positioning Framework: SHL Medical

9.4.5. Brand Positioning Framework: Union Medico

9.4.6. Brand Positioning Framework: Antares Pharma

9.4.7. Brand Positioning Framework: PreciHealth

9.4.8. Brand Positioning Framework: Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device

9.4.9. Brand Positioning Framework: Oval Medical Technologies

9.4.10. Brand Positioning Framework: Recipharm

10. AUTOINJECTOR MANUFACTURERS: DETAILED COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Antares Pharma

10.3. Elcam Medical

10.4. Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device

10.5. Oval Medical Technologies

10.6. Owen Mumford

10.7. PreciHealth

10.8. Recipharm

10.9. SHL Medical

10.10. Union Medico

10.11. Ypsomed

11. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Partnership Models

11.3. Autoinjectors: Partnerships and Collaborations

12. PATENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Autoinjectors: Patent Analysis

12.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

12.5. Patent Valuation

12.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

13. DEMAND ANALYSIS DRUG DEVICE COMBINATIONS: COMMERCIALIZED AUTOINJECTORS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Drug Device Combinations: Commercialized Autoinjectors

13.3. Drug Device Combinations: Commercialized Autoinjector Developers

14. DRUG DEVICE COMBINATIONS: EARLY AND LATE STAGE AUTOINJECTORS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Drug Device Combinations: Early and Late Stage Autoinjectors

14.3. Drug Device Combinations: Early and Late Stage Autoinjector Developers Landscape

15. SHORT COMPANY PROFILES: AUTOINJECTOR COMBINATION PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

Amgen

ChemProtect.SK

Eli Lilly and Company

Kindeva Drug Delivery

Merck

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

16. KEY OPINION LEADER ANALYSIS

17. CASE STUDY: KEY THERAPEUTIC INDICATIONS

Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Migraine

Rheumatoid Arthritis

18. CASE STUDY: MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT SERVICE PROVIDERS

Challenges Associated with Medical Device Manufacturing

Role of CMOs in Medical Device Manufacturing

Services Offered by Medical Device CMOs

Advantages Offered by Medical Device CMOs

Risks Associated with Outsourcing to CMOs

Drug Delivery Device Service Providers

19. CASE STUDY: PREFILLED SYRINGES

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Prefilled Syringes: Market Landscape

19.2.1. Analysis by Type of Barrel Fabrication Material

19.2.2. Analysis by Number of Barrel Chambers

19.2.3. Analysis by Type of Needle System

19.3. Prefilled Syringes Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

19.4. Future Perspectives

20. SWOT ANALYSIS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Strengths

20.2.1. Ease of Drug Delivery

20.2.2. Ability to Minimize / Eliminate Medication Errors

20.2.3. Enhanced Safety Features

20.2.4. Economic Advantages

20.2.5. Drug Life Cycle Management

20.3. Weaknesses

20.3.1. Manufacturing Complexities

20.3.2. Customized Design for Different Formulations

20.3.3. Use Errors

20.3.4. Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

20.4. Opportunities

20.4.1. Rich and Growing Pipeline of Biologics and Biosimilars

20.4.2. Growing Preference for Self-Injection Devices

20.4.3. Integration of Advanced Technologies

20.4.4. Rising Popularity across the Globe

20.5. Threats

20.5.1. Material Compatibility Issues

20.5.2. Availability of Alternative Drug Delivery Devices

20.5.3. Concern Related to Numerous Product Recalls In Past

21. GLOBAL AUTOINJECTORS MARKET

22. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, BY USABILITY

23. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

24. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, BY TYPE OF MOLECULE DELIVERED

25. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, BY TYPE OF ACTUTATION MECHANISM

26. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, BY VOLUME OF CONTAINER

27. AUTOINJECTORS, BY END-USER

28. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, BY TARGET INDICATION

29. AUTOINJECTORS, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGION

30. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

31. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, FOR MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

32. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, FOR DIABETES

33. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, FOR ANAPHYLAXIS

34. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, FOR WEIGHT LOSS

35. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, FOR MIGRAINE

36. AUTOINJECTORS MARKET, FOR OTHER INDICATIONS

37. CONCLUDING REMARKS

38. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

Aktiv Pharma

Rx Bandz

Kindeva Drug Delivery

DALI Medical Devices

Elcam Medical

Pharma Consult

IDEO

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Oval Medical Technologies

