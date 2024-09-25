Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Report 2024: Global Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tobacco alternative gums market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.69 billion in 2023 to $2.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The tobacco alternative gums market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including heightened awareness of health risks associated with smoking, stringent government regulations, initiatives aimed at smoking cessation, advancements in gum technology, expansion of the smoking cessation market, and increasing consumer demand for alternative products.







The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing health awareness, innovations in product formulations, expanding market for smoking cessation products, changing consumer preferences, and evolving regulatory environments. Key trends expected during this period include enhanced delivery systems through technological advancements, integration with digital tools and applications, a wider variety of flavors and natural ingredients, growing market size for smoking cessation products, supportive regulatory frameworks, and government policies.



The tobacco alternative gums market is poised for growth due to increasing awareness of the dangers of smoking. Smoking dangers encompass harmful health effects from inhaling tobacco smoke, and heightened awareness results from extensive public health campaigns, scientific research advancements, and stringent policy changes. These efforts collectively educate the public and reduce smoking rates. Tobacco alternative gums offer a nicotine-free substitute that helps mitigate cravings and withdrawal symptoms without the harmful effects of tobacco smoke. For instance, major tobacco producers reported an 8.8% reduction in cigarette sales in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission, highlighting the trend driving growth in the tobacco alternative gums market.



Leading companies in the tobacco alternative gums market are pursuing strategic partnerships to enhance product innovation and expand market reach. Strategic partnerships involve collaborative relationships where organizations pool resources, expertise, and efforts to achieve shared goals. For example, Ryze, a nicotine gum brand by Fertin Pharma, partnered with 100Days.co, a digital commerce specialist in India, in May 2024 to launch and grow its presence in India. Ryze aims to promote healthier lifestyles by offering nicotine gums in flavors tailored to the Indian market, including mint, fruit, saunf, pudina, and paan, supporting smokers in quitting and improving their well-being.



North America was the largest region in the tobacco alternative gums market in 2023. The regions covered in the tobacco alternative gums market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the tobacco alternative gums market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

CVS Health Corporation Overview Products and Services Strategy Financial Performance

The Kroger Co.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Other Major and Innovative Companies

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Philip Morris International Inc

Rite Aid Corporation

Meijer Inc

Reynolds American Incorporated

Perrigo Company plc

Perfetti Van Melle

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Cipla Inc

Cambrex Corporation

Fertin Pharma a/S

Alchem International Pvt Ltd

CBD Chewing Gum UK

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Characteristics



3. Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Trends and Strategies



4. Tobacco Alternative Gums Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



2 Mg



4 Mg

Other Types

6.2. Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Nicotine Gums

Herbal Gums

Other Deployments

6.3. Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Pharmacies and Chemist Outlets

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

7. Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

