CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.9.2024  

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 25 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
    
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          25.9.2024  
Bourse trade        Buy  
Share                 CGCBV  
Amount            7 000Shares 
Average price/ share   51,0364EUR 
Total cost           357 254,80EUR 
    
    
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 771 050 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 25.9.2024  
    
    
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation   
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen  


For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec’s (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com

