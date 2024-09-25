Indian Electric Two-Wheeler Market Forecast 2024-2030: Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Innovative Business Models, Government Incentives and Investment in Last-mile Logistics

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Electric Two-Wheeler (e2W) Market, Forecast and Growth Opportunities, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian electric two-wheeler (e2W) market has witnessed phenomenal growth over the past five years. Government policy initiatives including subsidies and tax breaks on e2Ws have incentivized purchases. However, with recent policy changes there has been a slowdown in the market, but the government aims to cultivate a self-sustaining EV ecosystem, with cost reductions leading to less reliance on subsidies, also creating a long-term opportunity for investors who can capitalize on advancements and growing demand.



Established two-wheeler OEMs have become competition for the new e2W entrants, creating a dynamic market with a wider range of choices and potentially faster technological advancements.



While Indian EV charging infrastructure continues to develop, the government and private players are investing in expansion of charging networks, with a focus on creating a robust ecosystem for E2Ws in the country.



This study analyzes the Indian e2W market, considering essential players attracting investments, the main business models, the impact of changes in government policies, shifts in market share over the past few years and the reasons behind them, stakeholder strategies, and growth opportunities.

India's e2W market is experiencing a boom, with penetration reaching above 5.3% in FY 2024. Sales are experiencing phenomenal growth, with high-speed eScooters leading the charge and indicating a consumer shift toward cleaner, more efficient, and more powerful electric options.

The Indian government actively supports e2W adoption through schemes such as FAME-II and the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 that provide subsidies and incentives to manufacturers and buyers. The Indian government aims for a massive 80% e2W market share by 2030.

Established players, such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, and TVS, have joined new entrants, such as Ather Energy and Ola Electric, creating a dynamic market with diverse product offerings. This competitive environment is driving innovation in battery technology, range, and features, leading to a wider variety of e2Ws for consumers.

Charging infrastructure remains a significant hurdle for e2W adoption, especially in Tier III and Tier IV cities. The government and private players, such as Sun Mobility, Battery Smart, Gogoro, and Ather Grid, are investing in expanding charging networks and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) to create a robust e2W ecosystem.

Embedded telematics, removable batteries, fast charging, and touchscreen displays are some of the most rapidly evolving trends in India's e2W market. Together, these features create a more connected, convenient, and user-friendly e2W experience, accelerating e2W adoption and contributing to a more sustainable future.

As of Feb 2024, India had 12,146 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

