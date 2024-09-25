Jessup University Appoints Dr. Parnell M. Lovelace as Vice President of Diversity, Reconciliation, and Unity

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University , a private Christian University in Rocklin, California, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Parnell M. Lovelace, Jr. (Ph.D., D.Min) as the University’s inaugural Vice President of Diversity, Reconciliation, and Unity. Widely recognized as the “People’s Bishop” and the Founding Pastor of Center of Praise in Sacramento, Dr. Lovelace brings a wealth of experience and a profound commitment to fostering an inclusive and unified community. On October 25th, Dr. Lovelace will be featured as one of the keynote Chapel speakers at Jessup University’s Preview Day , a full day event designed to give prospective students an opportunity to speak with university faculty, tour the university campus, and learn about different academic programs.



“I am deeply honored to join Jessup University in this vital role. This new position is a testament to Jessup’s dedication to address the crucial issues of diversity, reconciliation, and unity both on campus and within the community at large,” said Dr. Parnell Lovelace. “My vision is to cultivate an open environment where all of our constituents – whether they’re students, faculty, or the citizens across our beautiful city – feel valued, heard, and connected to one another. By fostering open dialogue and understanding, we can build bridges and create a campus that truly reflects the richness of our diverse society.”

The creation of this role marks a significant step for Jessup University as it seeks to deepen its commitment to promoting Biblical principles within its community and beyond. As the Vice President of Diversity, Reconciliation, and Unity, Dr. Lovelace will lead efforts to develop and implement strategies that support a culture of inclusivity and unity on campus and within the broader community. His approach will include conducting comprehensive research assessments and surveys of current policies and practices, hosting workshops and educational outreach campaigns, and creating mentorship programs that support and empower underrepresented groups.

Dr. John Jackson, President of Jessup University, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Lovelace’s appointment, stating, “Dr. Lovelace brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of community engagement to Jessup University. His ability to navigate complex social issues with empathy and integrity is unparalleled. Dr. Lovelace represents the very best of our commitment to Jesus Christ, to the Authority of Scripture, and to the Unity of the Church. I’m confident that under his guidance, Jessup will not only enhance our efforts in promoting these ideals, but also inspire our students, faculty, and staff to live them every day.”

Dr. Lovelace’s distinguished academic background includes a Ph.D. in Intercultural Studies from the Cook School of Intercultural Studies, Biola University, as well as degrees from American River College, Oral Roberts University, University of Oklahoma, and Talbot School of Theology. He is also an inductee of the prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. International Board of Preachers and Collegium Scholars at Morehouse College.

Throughout his career, Dr. Lovelace has been celebrated for his character, integrity, and transformative teachings. He has authored several journal articles and the well-received book, Set it Up: Developing Leaders for Healthy Churches , and has served as the North American editor for the Great Commission Research Journal. Additionally, he is an adjunct professor at Talbot School of Theology, where he leads the African American Ministry doctoral program.

Dr. Lovelace’s extensive experience and visionary leadership are expected to have a profound impact on Jessup University as it continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of fostering a diverse, and unified academic community.

About Jessup University

Jessup University, located in Rocklin, California, is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors. For more information, visit www.jessup.edu.