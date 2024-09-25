Close of Offer to New Applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the Company’s offer for subscription to raise up to £85 million (£70 million with an over-allotment facility of a further £15 million), in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 16 November 2023, and Supplementary Prospectuses dated 29 April 2024 and 24 June 2024, the Board of the Company declares that total subscriptions have now reached £85 million and therefore the Offer is now closed to new subscriptions.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53