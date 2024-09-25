Minerals Technologies Hosts Innovation Day

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) (NYSE: MTX) hosted an Innovation Day for investors and analysts on September 24 at its R&D Center located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, which is home to the company’s world-class analytics and bentonite-based application laboratory.



MTI’s Innovation Day highlighted how its differentiated global mineral reserves, core technologies, application expertise, and close collaboration with customers worldwide combine to support leadership positions in key markets and sustainable long-term growth.

The event featured in-depth presentations from leading technologists and applications experts highlighting many of MTI’s latest innovations and tailored solutions including:

Data analytics and technical service capabilities

Custom cat litter formulations and packaging solutions for global customer base

Bleaching earth for edible oils and renewable fuel markets

Personal care ingredients including retinol delivery systems and natural, clean solutions

Water treatment including PFAS remediation and other environmental technologies

Foundry green sand bonds and metalcasting services

“The day allowed us to showcase our core technical capabilities and how innovation at MTI supports our long-term growth,” said Doug T. Dietrich, CEO of Minerals Technologies Inc. “The products and technologies we highlighted during the day were just a few of the many ways MTI creates value in the markets we serve,” he added.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.2 billion in 2023. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

