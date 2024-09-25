Transparency notifications by

Bank of America Corp.





In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Umicore was recently notified by:

Bank of America Corp. that its subsidiary Merrill Lynch International has successively crossed the regulatory threshold of 3% for direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments, first downwards on 16 September 2024 and then upwards on 19 September 2024.

On 23 September 2024, Bank of America Corp. (through its subsidiary Merrill Lynch International) crossed the regulatory threshold of 3% for equivalent financial instruments upwards.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of Bank of America now stands at 4.42%.





Summary of the moves:

Bank of America Corp.

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 23 September 2024 25 September 2024 0.90% 3.51% 4.42% 19 September 2024 23 September 2024 1.34% 2.21% 3.55% 16 September 2024 20 September 2024 1.05% 2.43% 3.49%





Notifications from Bank of America Corp.:

The most recent notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 25 September 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23 September 2024

Threshold of equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards by Merrill Lynch: 3%

Notification by: Bank of America Corp.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights





The previous notification contains the following information:



Date of notification: 23 September 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 19 September 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards by Merrill Lynch: 3%

Notification by: Bank of America Corp.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights





The previous notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 20 September 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 16 September 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards by Merrill Lynch: 3%

Notification by: Bank of America Corp.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .





