Presidential Silver Medal Honoring Grover Cleveland Available October 2

Washington, DC, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grover Cleveland Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) on October 2 at noon ET. Cleveland was the Nation’s 22nd and 24th President, serving from 1885 to 1889, and from 1893 to 1897, respectively. He was the only President in U.S. history to serve non-consecutive presidential terms.

The Presidential Silver Medals are 99.9 percent fine silver, with each medal measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs are by Mint artist C.E. Barber. The obverse (heads) depicts a bust of Grover Cleveland with the inscription “GROVER CLEVELAND.” The reverse (tails) features, within an oak wreath, the inscriptions “INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF∙THE∙UNITED∙STATES MARCH∙4∙1885” and “SECOND∙TERM MARCH∙4∙1893.”

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Grover Cleveland Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $90. Orders will be accepted at https://catalog.usmint.gov/grover cleveland-presidential-silver-medal-S822.html/ (product code S822).

To view additional medals in this series, visit: https://catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals/.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/presidential-silver-medal-subscription-RJ.html/ to learn more.

Please use the Mint’s catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of October 2, 2024, at noon EDT.

The Presidential Silver Medals are also available from the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.; 801 9th St., NW; Washington, DC 20220.

