Reykjavík Energy | Green Bond Auction Results

Today, September 25th, 2024, Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR280845 GB and OR180255 GB, as well as a new green bond class OR031033 GB. Total bids amounted to ISK 7,110 million nominal value.



OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal installments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 4.850 million nominal value at yields between 8.23% - 8.48. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 4.630 million at a yield of 8.44%.

OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable after 13 years. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 2,050 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,740 million nominal value at yields between 3.85% - 4.00%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,380 million at a yield of 3.96%.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 35,246 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 520 million nominal value at yields between 3.37% -3.47%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 520 million at a yield of 3.47%.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.

Contacts:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@or.is