Lumos Pharma Announces Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation at the 13th Biennial Scientific Meeting of the Asia Pacific Pediatric Endocrine Society, APPES 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today that an updated analysis of data from its Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 clinical trial has been accepted for presentation at the 13th Biennial Scientific Meeting of the Asia Pacific Pediatric Endocrine Society, or APPES 2024, to be held October 2-5, 2024 in New Delhi, India. This analysis of data from the OraGrowtH210 Trial evaluating oral LUM-201 for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) will be presented on October 3rd by Professor Paul Hofman, MD, Liggins Institute, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand.



Abstract Presentation: Thursday, October 3rd – Oral Session: Growth & Puberty – 2:30PM Local Time

Abstract entitled, Growth, IGF-1 and IGFBP-3 Responses to the Oral Growth Hormone (GH) Secretagogue, LUM-201, in Paediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) in the OraGrowtH210 Trial (Paul Hofman, MD, et al)



About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$4.7B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

