Telesis Bio and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Collaborate to Revolutionize DNA and mRNA Synthesis

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new partnership between Telesis Bio and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, will create efficient and scalable biofoundries, delivering solutions for sustainable and rapid on-premise synthesis of DNA. This innovative approach enabled by Telesis Bio’s Gibson SOLA enzymatic reagent platform running on Beckman Coulter Life Sciences automation to ensures rapid, reliable, and highly scalable production of extremely high-fidelity DNA, empowering researchers to achieve greater productivity and innovation in a wide array of discovery applications.



The collaboration integrates Telesis Bio’s Gibson SOLA Enzymatic Synthesis technology with the new Biomek Echo One System from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. It also delivers an open solution to the market, allowing the incorporation of constructs from other providers compatible with Gibson SOLA, further expanding the technology’s flexibility to synthesize unique or challenging biology.

“Gibson SOLA Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, in partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, is set to revolutionize synthetic biology through next-generation synthesis technology. Drawing parallels to the automotive industry’s success with distributed manufacturing, we aim to establish local and on-premise DNA foundries that function as digital-to-biologic converters delivering DNA or mRNA as fast as overnight. By expanding our network of compatible partners, we continue to drive forward the capabilities of Gibson SOLA" said Dan Gibson, Co-Founder and CTO.

Eric Esser, CEO of Telesis Bio, commented on the collaboration: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing synthetic biology. By integrating Gibson SOLA's high-fidelity, scalable, and non-toxic DNA synthesis capabilities with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences automation expertise, we are setting a new standard for on-premises biofoundries. This collaboration empowers researchers to greatly improve productivity through faster, more reliable, and innovative solutions, driving forward the next generation of therapeutic and diagnostic advancements."

“This partnership with Telesis Bio delivers on our promise to be a trusted and preferred laboratory partner, to more quickly and accurately enable breakthrough research discoveries,” said Ewan Grant, Senior Director of the Biotech Workflow Solutions Business Unit at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “This innovation brings exciting new possibilities to DNA and mRNA synthesis workflows, unleashing the benefits of our new Biomek Echo One System including seamlessly executing library preparation steps such as extraction, fragmentation, ligation, normalization and pooling along with requisite actions such as centrifugation, shaking and thermal incubation in one automated method.”

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. With our revolutionary Gibson SOLA Enzymatic Synthesis platform, we are transforming the industry by providing non-toxic, high-fidelity, and scalable DNA synthesis. The Gibson SOLA platform, combined with our award-winning BioXp® systems, enables rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA, automating and optimizing the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. Scientists worldwide leverage our technology to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm, driving innovation in precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com , LinkedIn & About Gibson SOLA .

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

With a relentless mission to empower those seeking answers to life’s important scientific questions, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a preferred laboratory partner providing automation and innovation solutions for Centrifugation, Flow Cytometry, Genomics, Particle Analysis, and Liquid Handling workflows. With a legacy dating back to 1935, our technologies reduce manual laboratory processes and can provide greater speed, accuracy, and advanced analytics to accelerate answers with a guiding focus to improve patient care and enable pioneering discoveries. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with 11 operational hubs around the world and employs approximately 2,800 associates with more than 400,000 systems installed globally. Get to know us by clicking here and by following us on LinkedIn .