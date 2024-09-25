Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2024

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, which ended August 29, 2024.

Fiscal Q4 2024 highlights

  • Revenue of $7.75 billion versus $6.81 billion for the prior quarter and $4.01 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $887 million, or $0.79 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.34 billion, or $1.18 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $3.41 billion versus $2.48 billion for the prior quarter and $249 million for the same period last year

Fiscal 2024 highlights

  • Revenue of $25.11 billion versus $15.54 billion for the prior year
  • GAAP net income of $778 million, or $0.70 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.47 billion, or $1.30 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $8.51 billion versus $1.56 billion for the prior year

“Micron delivered 93% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal Q4, as robust AI demand drove a strong ramp of our data center DRAM products and our industry-leading high bandwidth memory. Our NAND revenue record was led by data center SSD sales, which exceeded $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We are entering fiscal 2025 with the best competitive positioning in Micron's history. We forecast record revenue in fiscal Q1 and a substantial revenue record with significantly improved profitability in fiscal 2025.”

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2)
FQ4-24FQ3-24FQ4-23 FQ4-24FQ3-24FQ4-23
        
Revenue$7,750 $6,811 $4,010  $7,750 $6,811 $4,010 
Gross margin 2,737  1,832  (435)  2,826  1,917  (366)
percent of revenue 35.3% 26.9% (10.8%)  36.5% 28.1% (9.1%)
Operating expenses 1,215  1,113  1,037   1,081  976  842 
Operating income (loss) 1,522  719  (1,472)  1,745  941  (1,208)
percent of revenue 19.6% 10.6% (36.7%)  22.5% 13.8% (30.1%)
Net income (loss) 887  332  (1,430)  1,342  702  (1,177)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.79  0.30  (1.31)  1.18  0.62  (1.07)
                    


Annual Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2)
FY-24FY-23 FY-24FY-23
      
Revenue$25,111 $15,540  $25,111 $15,540 
Gross margin 5,613  (1,416)  5,943  (1,196)
percent of revenue 22.4% (9.1%)  23.7% (7.7%)
Operating expenses 4,309  4,329   4,008  3,623 
Operating income (loss) 1,304  (5,745)  1,935  (4,819)
percent of revenue 5.2% (37.0%)  7.7% (31.0%)
Net income (loss) 778  (5,833)  1,472  (4,862)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.70  (5.34)  1.30  (4.45)
              

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $3.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $8.12 billion for the full year of 2024, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of $323 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $386 million for the full year of 2024. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.16 billion. On September 25, 2024, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on October 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the first quarter of 2025:

FQ1-25GAAP(1) OutlookNon-GAAP(2) Outlook
   
Revenue$8.70 billion ± $200 million$8.70 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin38.5% ± 1.0%39.5% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses$1.211 billion ± $15 million$1.085 billion ± $15 million
Diluted earnings per share$1.54 ± $0.08$1.74 ± $0.08
   

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its first quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2024 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results, including our guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1)GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2)Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
 4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
 August 29,
2024		May 30,
2024		August 31,
2023		August 29,
2024		August 31,
2023
      
Revenue$7,750 $6,811 $4,010 $25,111 $15,540 
Cost of goods sold 5,013  4,979  4,445  19,498  16,956 
Gross margin 2,737  1,832  (435) 5,613  (1,416)
      
Research and development 903  850  719  3,430  3,114 
Selling, general, and administrative 295  291  219  1,129  920 
Restructure and asset impairments 1    4  1  171 
Other operating (income) expense, net 16  (28) 95  (251) 124 
Operating income (loss) 1,522  719  (1,472) 1,304  (5,745)
      
Interest income 131  136  134  529  468 
Interest expense (136) (150) (129) (562) (388)
Other non-operating income (expense), net (7) 10  9  (31) 7 
  1,510  715  (1,458) 1,240  (5,658)
      
Income tax (provision) benefit (623) (377) 24  (451) (177)
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees   (6) 4  (11) 2 
Net income (loss)$887 $332 $(1,430)$778 $(5,833)
      
Earnings (loss) per share     
Basic$0.80 $0.30 $(1.31)$0.70 $(5.34)
Diluted 0.79  0.30  (1.31) 0.70  (5.34)
      
Number of shares used in per share calculations     
Basic 1,108  1,107  1,095  1,105  1,093 
Diluted 1,125  1,123  1,095  1,118  1,093 
                


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
As ofAugust 29,
2024		May 30,
2024		August 31,
2023
    
Assets   
Cash and equivalents$7,041 $7,594 $8,577 
Short-term investments 1,065  785  1,017 
Receivables 6,615  5,131  2,443 
Inventories 8,875  8,512  8,387 
Other current assets 776  1,297  820 
Total current assets 24,372  23,319  21,244 
Long-term marketable investments 1,046  775  844 
Property, plant, and equipment 39,749  37,926  37,928 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 645  660  666 
Intangible assets 416  413  404 
Deferred tax assets 520  597  756 
Goodwill 1,150  1,150  1,150 
Other noncurrent assets 1,518  1,415  1,262 
Total assets$69,416 $66,255 $64,254 
    
Liabilities and equity   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$7,299 $5,145 $3,958 
Current debt 431  398  278 
Other current liabilities 1,518  1,297  529 
Total current liabilities 9,248  6,840  4,765 
Long-term debt 12,966  12,860  13,052 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 610  609  603 
Noncurrent unearned government incentives 550  672  727 
Other noncurrent liabilities 911  1,049  987 
Total liabilities 24,285  22,030  20,134 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Common stock 125  125  124 
Additional capital 12,115  11,794  11,036 
Retained earnings 40,877  40,169  40,824 
Treasury stock (7,852) (7,552) (7,552)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (134) (311) (312)
Total equity 45,131  44,225  44,120 
    Total liabilities and equity$69,416 $66,255 $64,254 
    


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
For the year endedAugust 29,
2024		August 31,
2023
   
Cash flows from operating activities  
Net income (loss)$778 $(5,833)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:  
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 7,780  7,756 
Stock-based compensation 833  596 
Provision to write down inventories to net realizable value   1,831 
Goodwill impairment   101 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:  
Receivables (3,581) 2,763 
Inventories (488) (3,555)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,915  (1,302)
Other current liabilities 989  (817)
Other 281  19 
Net cash provided by operating activities 8,507  1,559 
   
Cash flows from investing activities  
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (8,386) (7,676)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities (1,999) (723)
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 1,794  1,591 
Proceeds from government incentives 315  710 
Other (33) (93)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (8,309) (6,191)
   
Cash flows from financing activities  
Repayments of debt (1,897) (761)
Payments of dividends to shareholders (513) (504)
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (300) (425)
Payments on equipment purchase contracts (149) (138)
Proceeds from issuance of debt 999  6,716 
Other 18  95 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,842) 4,983 
   
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 40  (34)
   
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,604) 317 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,656  8,339 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$7,052 $8,656 
 


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NOTES
(Unaudited)
 
Inventories

In 2023, we recorded charges of $1.83 billion to cost of goods sold to write down the carrying value of work in process and finished goods inventories to their estimated net realizable values (“NRV”). The impact of inventory NRV write-downs for each period reflects (1) inventory write-downs in that period, offset by (2) lower costs in that period on the sale of inventory written down in prior periods. The impacts of inventory NRV write-downs are summarized below:
 
 4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
 August 29,
2024		May 30,
2024		August 31,
2023		August 29,
2024		August 31,
2023
      
Provision to write down inventory to NRV$$$$$(1,831)
Lower costs from sale of inventory written down in prior periods   563 987 844 
 $$$563$987$(987)
 


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 
 4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
 August 29,
2024		May 30,
2024		August 31,
2023		August 29,
2024		August 31,
2023
      
GAAP gross margin$2,737 $1,832 $(435)$5,613 $(1,416)
Stock-based compensation 85  80  64  312  201 
Other 4  5  5  18  19 
Non-GAAP gross margin$2,826 $1,917 $(366)$5,943 $(1,196)
      
GAAP operating expenses$1,215 $1,113 $1,037 $4,309 $4,329 
Stock-based compensation (128) (137) (87) (509) (363)
Restructure and asset impairments (1)   (4) (1) (171)
Patent cross-license agreement gain       200   
Goodwill impairment     (101)   (101)
Litigation settlement         (68)
Other (5)   (3) 9  (3)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$1,081 $976 $842 $4,008 $3,623 
      
GAAP operating income (loss)$1,522 $719 $(1,472)$1,304 $(5,745)
Stock-based compensation 213  217  151  821  564 
Restructure and asset impairments 1    4  1  171 
Patent cross-license agreement gain       (200)  
Goodwill impairment     101    101 
Litigation settlement         68 
Other 9  5  8  9  22 
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)$1,745 $941 $(1,208)$1,935 $(4,819)
      
GAAP net income (loss)$887 $332 $(1,430)$778 $(5,833)
Stock-based compensation 213  217  151  821  564 
Restructure and asset impairments 1    4  1  171 
Patent cross-license agreement gain       (200)  
Goodwill impairment     101    101 
Litigation settlement         68 
Other 5  3  7    32 
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments 236  150  (10) 72  35 
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$1,342 $702 $(1,177)$1,472 $(4,862)
      
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,125  1,123  1,095  1,118  1,093 
Adjustment for stock-based compensation 12  13    16   
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,137  1,136  1,095  1,134  1,093 
      
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share$0.79 $0.30 $(1.31)$0.70 $(5.34)
Effects of the above adjustments 0.39  0.32  0.24  0.60  0.89 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share$1.18 $0.62 $(1.07)$1.30 $(4.45)
 


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
 
 4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
 August 29,
2024		May 30,
2024		August 31,
2023		August 29,
2024		August 31,
2023
      
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities$3,405 $2,482 $249 $8,507 $1,559 
      
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (3,120) (2,086) (1,461) (8,386) (7,676)
Payments on equipment purchase contracts (22) (45) (26) (149) (138)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 12  41  18  99  92 
Proceeds from government incentives 48  33  462  315  710 
Investments in capital expenditures, net (3,082) (2,057) (1,007) (8,121) (7,012)
Adjusted free cash flow$323 $425 $(758)$386 $(5,453)
 

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted shares, diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from settlements;
  • Restructure and asset impairments;
  • Goodwill impairment; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provision relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income (loss).

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
 
FQ1-25 GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook
        
Revenue$8.70 billion ± $200 million   —          $8.70 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin38.5% ± 1.0%  1.0%A 39.5% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses$1.211 billion ± $15 million  $126 millionB $1.085 billion ± $15 million
Diluted earnings per share(1)$1.54 ± $0.08  $0.20A, B, C $1.74 ± $0.08


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)		  
    
AStock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $87
AOther – cost of goods sold  4
BStock-based compensation – research and development  76
BStock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative  50
CTax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments  3
   $220
 
(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.12 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares.
 

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
