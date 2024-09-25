Nuwellis to Present at the Third Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with fluid overload, is pleased to announce that President and Chief Executive Officer Nestor Jaramillo will participate in ROTH Capital Partners’ third annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.



Investor presentations and other materials used at the conference will be available on the investor relations section of Nuwellis’ website. Parties interested in attending the conference and meeting with Nuwellis may contact their ROTH representative, submit a registration request online, or contact Vivian Cervantes, Gilmartin Group, at ir@nuwellis.com.



About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

CONTACTS