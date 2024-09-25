CommUNITYFirst Day 2024, Held on September 24th, Benefits Thousands

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Bank N.A. (“OceanFirst” or the “Bank”), a subsidiary of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), held its third annual CommUNITYFirst Day on September 24th, 2024, providing volunteer assistance to community organizations across the Bank’s market area. All OceanFirst branch locations and loan offices were closed on the afternoon of September 24th to enable employees to volunteer at local nonprofit organizations, with more than 700 team members joining in the effort.



More than 75 nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts requested OceanFirst employees, known as WaveMakers, to help complete a variety of projects that will assist people and neighborhoods with the greatest needs. The nonprofit organizations focus on providing housing, alleviating food insecurity, protecting the environment, aiding future generations, building inclusive communities, fostering economic empowerment, improving health and wellness, and promoting arts and culture.

“CommUNITYFirst Day began in 2021 and has become an annual tradition at OceanFirst. It is a great opportunity for the Bank to extend a helping hand to our neighbors in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Joe Lebel, OceanFirst Bank President and Chief Operating Officer. “With more than 700 employees participating in CommUNITYFirst Day 2024, we were proud to assist our nonprofit partners and the people they serve.”

Meals on Wheels of Ocean County (“Meals on Wheels”) was one of the more than 75 nonprofit organizations that hosted OceanFirst employees for CommUNITYFirst Day 2024. According to Heather deJong, Community Relations Specialist at Meals on Wheels, “Meals on Wheels of Ocean County is so appreciative of the army of volunteers we had during CommUNITYFirst Day. We deliver 1,000 meals each day, Monday thru Friday, to our homebound and food insecure seniors and OceanFirst’s volunteers saved our kitchen staff a day’s worth of work by prepping and putting the cold components of our meal into 1,000 grab-and-go bags that our drivers will now deliver along with the hot entrée and sides tomorrow.”

Since CommUNITYFirst Day was established, OceanFirst Bank employees have volunteered almost 9,000 hours in conjunction with CommUNITYFirst Day. Volunteer opportunities are coordinated for OceanFirst employees in collaboration with OceanFirst Foundation, whose mission is to empower nonprofits to think bigger, solve more problems, and make life better in the neighborhoods served by OceanFirst Bank.

OceanFirst Bank N.A., a subsidiary of OceanFirst Financial Corp., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst go to www.oceanfirst.com.

