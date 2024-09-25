X-BIONIC® Strides Into The North American Market, Launches Industry-first Trail Shoe System

Denver, CO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss-engineered, science-based performance apparel brand, X-BIONIC® , is proud to announce its launch into North America, alongside the debut of their first ever footwear offering; the TerraSkin trail system .



X-Bionic is centralized in the advanced innovation hub of Zurich, Switzerland, under the leadership of Max Lenk, CEO. Focused on redefining the world of performance gear, X-Bionic is based in nature, human biology and the pursuit of athletic perfection.

X-Bionic is thrilled to debut a first of its kind “skin to trail” sock and shoe system, a concept that provides optimal cushioning while redefining control, particularly on the downhill. The TerraSkin system features three new patent pending technologies which, working between shoe and the ground, increases stability, comfort and grip. The shoe was designed to fully integrate between the XSKIN sock and the shoe upper for complete synergy and skin to ground connection.

The TerraSkin shoe and sock combination features innovations including air cool strip 3D foam mesh and air conditioning channels for ventilation, achilles tendon protector 3D heel cage for protection, SkinKnit wrapping for control, Speedframe® technology for stability, Spinweave® technology for grip and traction, and Power-Lite® carbon for reactivity and control.

The elite level X00/C (MSRP USD$300) is optimized for medium to long distance, complete with compatible X-SOCKS® socks for the ultimate run experience. Designed to energize your dreams, X-Bionic’s new trail run offering has been picked up by premium European retailers Ravanel (Chamonix, France), Irun (Paris), Overland (Girona, Spain), Engelhorn & Breuninger (Germany) and Endurance (Denmark), providing a powerful proof point of the incredible performance experience of the shoe, and X-Bionic’s commitment of continuing to innovate within the running space.

Max Lenk, CEO of X-BIONIC shared that, "Building off our industry-leading sock innovations, we decided to create a trail shoe that combines comfort with maximum grip and control. In the same way that a mountain bike provides perfect balance on technical downhills, we wanted to emulate that same confidence in trail running. TerraSkin was born from that idea."

As one of the most progressive sock and base layer designers in the world, X-Bionic is known for prioritizing refined aerodynamics, dynamic stabilizers, maximum cooling power and flow-optimized surfaces as the foundation of every X­-BIONIC® design.

Heading into the Fall/Winter 2024 (FW24) season, X-Bionic is rolling out a varied collection of base layers and socks for winter sports, from resort skiing and snowboarding and cross-country, to winter running, ski-touring and elite alpine racing. These collections are defined into Discover, Perform and Expert for the socks collection, as well as award-winning base layer systems such as Energy Accumulator, Symbio Merino, and InventFX, as well as recovery and premium sportswear line; X-Ential.

X-Bionic products can be found at x-bionic.com and at select retailers.

About X-Bionic:

Swiss - Sweat - Technology – is at the core of X-Technology, with its sportswear brands X-BIONIC for clothing and trail running shoes and X-SOCKS for socks. From road and trail running to cycling, winter sports and beyond, the brands are designed for all athletes who are ready to push their limits. Maintaining an optimum core body temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) is key to success, so X-BIONIC and X-SOCKS use an innovative thermoregulation strategy to harness the power of sweat instead of fighting it. This dynamic blend of technologies helps athletes to set personal bests and make their boldest dreams – no matter how wild and daring – a reality. Come see what a host of athletes, including Sebastian Steudner and Marco Odermatt, have already discovered.

OFF THE BRAKES

www.x-bionic.com

