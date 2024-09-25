Gardewine Group Limited Partnership Strengthens Its Service Offering Acquiring Westman Courier & Freight

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardewine Group Limited Partnership (“Gardewine”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire Westman Courier & Freight (“Westman Courier”), a privately owned company headquartered in Winnipeg, MB. The acquisition is expected to close on October 1, 2024.



Founded eight years ago, Westman Courier specializes in small parcel to full truckload service to and from communities throughout Manitoba and into Thunder Bay, ON. Westman operates a fleet of 75 trucks and vans with depots in Winnipeg, Brandon, Swan River, Dauphin, Thompson, and Thunder Bay. Throughout its eight years of operations Westman Courier has experienced significant growth built on a foundation of top notch customer service, and has grown to become a formidable presence within the Manitoba market.

Strategically, investing in Westman Courier allows Gardewine the opportunity to widen its service network in the Manitoba and North Western Ontario regions. With this acquisition, Westman Courier’s customers will have access to Gardewine’s comprehensive portfolio of service options, network capacity, and benefit from Gardewine's 70 years of experience in the trucking industry.

“We are excited to welcome Westman Courier and its employees to the Gardewine family. Westman Courier is recognized for its uncompromising dedication to the customers and communities it serves, something that is also fundamental to Gardewine. We believe that with our shared commitment to our customers, and with our ability to provide expanded service offerings, this acquisition will prove to be a significant win for all parties involved,” said Darin Downey, Gardewine President and COO.

About Gardewine

Gardewine, a multi-service transportation company headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is a subsidiary of Mullen Group Ltd. of Okotoks, Alberta. Gardewine has over 70 years’ experience in the trucking industry, operating divisions under LTL/General Freight, Dedicated, Bulk, Deck, Moving & Storage and Harris Transport, offering a wide range of transportation, logistics, warehousing and transload solutions. With a network of 33 terminals, Gardewine serves communities and customers from B.C. to Quebec, as well as offering single source third party logistics to national and global markets.

