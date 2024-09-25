SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of AMMO, Inc. (POWW) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether AMMO, Inc. (“AMMO” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: POWW) complied with federal securities laws. On September 24, 2024, AMMO announced that its CFO had resigned at the Board’s request, and that it had opened an investigation into fiscal years 2020 through 2023 regarding “whether the Company and its management control persons at the time: (i) accurately disclosed all executive officers, members of management, and potential related party transactions in fiscal years 2020 through 2023; (ii) properly characterized certain fees paid for investor relations and legal services as reductions of proceeds from capital raises rather than period expenses in fiscal years 2021 and 2022; and (iii) appropriately valued unrestricted stock awards to officers, directors, employees and others in fiscal years 2020 through 2022.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased AMMO stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/ammo/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com