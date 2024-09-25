Clarification: Mirasol Resources Announces Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline today by Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF), please note that the number of units to be issued is 6,666,667, not 666,667 as previously stated. The clarification follows:

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) announces that further to the Company’s news release of today’s date, the Company wishes to correct the number of units to be issued in its non-brokered private placement financing. The number of units to be issued is 6,666,667 at a price of $0.45 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3.0 million.

