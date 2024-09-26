New Commetric AI-powered analytics range promises ‘no limit’ media insights at low cost

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading media analytics and insights company Commetric has launched a new low price range of AI-powered media analysis solutions. The new fully-automated analytics range is said to offer unlimited, ‘all you can eat’ media analysis - flexibly, more quickly and at a fraction of the cost of traditional services.



Commetric claims the design of the new products offers the cost and speed benefits of automation without compromise on quality or flexibility, unlike some DIY analytics platform offers. Proprietary and third party AI and NLP tools are closely combined with expert human analysis, allowing in-house professionals and agencies to build dependable evidence-based communication programmes.

‘Unlimited’ media analysis at no extra cost

Unlike traditional media intelligence services that base costs on the volume of media coverage, Commetric’s model allows unlimited amounts of media coverage to be analysed, with marginal impact on cost. Regardless of whether a brand generates hundreds of media hits or thousands, the pricing reflects only the value of the insights delivered.

“Our ‘all you can eat’ approach to the number of articles analysed means comms professionals don’t need to accept superficial metrics.” said James Robbins, Commetric’s Sales Director. “They can make business-critical decisions confident that they have analysed all the media coverage they need, without rationing caused by per article costing.”

Low, fixed prices

Under Commetric’s new offering, all reports produced have clear, fixed prices to allow better budget control for in-house users and agencies alike. Solutions include analyses to allow programme planning, brand monitoring, risk and crisis reporting, competitor/industry benchmarking and evaluation. Pricing for the new products is also claimed to be much lower than traditional analysis.

“Clients appreciate the clarity and simplicity of fixed costs. Typically, we find that our pricing is less than half comparable competitor offers.” said Robbins.

Flexible sources

The new range is designed to be completely source-agnostic, allowing clients to choose which media monitoring services will be used as inputs. These can be from an existing monitoring supplier or simply rely on Commetric’s comprehensive media coverage.

Tailored, client-specific setup

Commetric media analysts and account directors provide expert set-up for the new products, each customised to a client’s needs, including building and fine-tuning bespoke ML models, rigorous quality assurance, and optional consulting for advanced insights.

“We’ve long embraced AI in our process but human oversight remains critical in making insights truly actionable,” added Robbins. “This unique combination gives clients an edge in the market, providing clarity and certainty in an increasingly complex media landscape.”

Editor's Note:

Commetric is the media insights partner that utilises deep knowledge in operationalising AI, broad consulting expertise and clarity in focused application to deliver strategically robust insights that give Communication Directors the confidence to make business critical decisions.

