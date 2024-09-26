Rising Demand in Aerospace and Electronics Drives Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resin Market to 7% CAGR by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resin Market is set to experience significant growth over the next decade, with the market projected to grow from USD 2,814.3 million in 2024 to an impressive USD 5,550 million by 2034, at a robust CAGR of 7%. The resin is primarily utilized in high-performance applications due to its superior thermal stability, chemical resistance, and mechanical properties, making it a crucial material in industries such as aerospace, electronics, and automotive.



With increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in advanced applications, Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resins are gaining traction. Their use in producing high-performance composites, flexible electronics, and coatings is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes has opened new avenues for Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resins, especially in reducing material waste and improving performance.

Key market players are expanding their product offerings to meet the rising demand from various end-user industries. Moreover, significant investments in research and development for enhancing the properties of these resins, such as improved flexibility and durability, are anticipated to fuel further advancements in the market.

The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, Japan, and South Korea, holds a dominant share of the global market, driven by the region's booming electronics and automotive sectors. North America and Europe follow closely, with increasing applications in the aerospace and defense industries.

Drivers and Opportunities:

The Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resin Market is driven by several key factors, including the expanding aerospace and automotive industries, where lightweight and high-strength materials are in high demand. In addition, the electronics industry’s shift toward miniaturization and flexible devices is increasing the need for advanced materials like Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resins, which offer excellent heat resistance and mechanical properties.

Opportunities are also emerging in the field of renewable energy, where Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resins are being adopted in wind turbines and solar panels to improve the efficiency and longevity of components. Furthermore, advancements in polymer technology are expected to broaden the scope of applications, particularly in the medical and oil & gas sectors.

"The Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resin market is poised for robust growth, driven by increasing demand for high-performance materials in aerospace, electronics, and automotive industries, with significant opportunities emerging in renewable energy and advanced polymer applications," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Market Size (2024): USD 2,814.3 million

USD 2,814.3 million Forecasted Market Size (2034): USD 5,550 million

USD 5,550 million CAGR (2024-2034): 7%

7% Leading region: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Primary application industries: Aerospace, Electronics, Automotive



Component Insights:

Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resins are primarily used in the manufacturing of high-performance materials such as coatings, adhesives, and composites. These components are integral to industries like electronics and aerospace, where thermal and chemical stability is crucial. The demand for these resins is also growing in automotive applications, especially for electric vehicles (EVs), which require lightweight and heat-resistant materials to improve performance and energy efficiency.

Read the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dimer-acid-based-polyamide-resins-market

Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resin Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 2,814.3 million Market Size Forecast (2034) USD 5,550 million CAGR (2024 to 2034) 7% Major Applications Aerospace, Electronics, Automotive Leading Region Asia-Pacific Report Coverage Market Size, Growth Factors, Key Players





Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Growth Drivers: Rising demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in aerospace and automotive industries, as well as advancements in electronics.

Rising demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in aerospace and automotive industries, as well as advancements in electronics. Trends: Increasing use of Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resins in renewable energy applications, such as wind turbines and solar panels, and the adoption of flexible and durable materials in the electronics industry.

Increasing use of Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resins in renewable energy applications, such as wind turbines and solar panels, and the adoption of flexible and durable materials in the electronics industry. Opportunities: Expanding applications in emerging sectors like medical devices, oil & gas, and renewable energy systems, along with innovations in resin technology for enhanced performance and sustainability.



Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The competitive landscape of the Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resin Market is characterized by major players focusing on expanding their production capacities and product innovations. Key companies in the market include:

Arizona Chemical

Anqing Hongyu Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Jinan Tongfa Resin Co., Ltd.

RITEKS



These companies are strategically investing in research & development to improve product offerings and expand their global market presence. Collaborations with OEMs and the development of sustainable resin solutions remain key strategies for leading players.

Growth Drivers:

The growth of the Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resin Market is primarily driven by:

Increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in aerospace and automotive industries. Advancements in electronics, particularly the shift toward miniaturized and flexible devices. Growing adoption of Dimer Acid-based (DAB) Polyamide Resins in renewable energy systems, including wind turbines and solar panels. Continuous innovation in polymer technology, leading to enhanced performance and broader applications.

This dynamic market is set to witness steady growth, with manufacturers focusing on sustainability and performance improvements to meet the evolving demands of key industries.

Segmentation

By Product Type:

The product type segment is bifurcated into benzene-soluble DAB polyamide resins and alcohol-soluble DAB polyamide resins.

By Application:

Based on application, the industry is segmented by decorative coatings, fabrics, interlining, shoe stretch, fold plastic, and Baotou glue.

By Region:

The regional analysis covers industry outlook in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

한국어 번역가-

다이머산 기반(DAB) 폴리아미드 수지 시장은 향후 10년 동안 상당한 성장을 경험할 것으로 예상되며, 시장은 2024년 2,814.3백만 달러에서 2034년 5,550백만 달러로 성장할 것으로 예상되며, 이는 7%의 강력한 CAGR입니다. 이 수지는 우수한 열 안정성, 내화학성 및 기계적 특성으로 인해 주로 고성능 응용 분야에서 사용되므로 항공우주, 전자 및 자동차와 같은 산업에서 필수적인 소재입니다.



고급 응용 분야에서 가볍고 내구성 있는 소재에 대한 수요가 증가함에 따라 다이머산 기반(DAB) 폴리아미드 수지가 인기를 얻고 있습니다. 고성능 복합재, 유연한 전자 제품 및 코팅을 생산하는 데 사용되면 예측 기간 동안 시장 성장이 촉진될 것으로 예상됩니다. 또한 제조 공정에서 지속 가능성과 에너지 효율성에 대한 관심이 커지면서 다이머산 기반(DAB) 폴리아미드 수지에 대한 새로운 길이 열렸으며, 특히 재료 낭비를 줄이고 성능을 개선하는 데 도움이 되었습니다.

주요 시장 참여자들은 다양한 최종 사용자 산업의 증가하는 수요를 충족하기 위해 제품 제공을 확대하고 있습니다. 또한, 이러한 수지의 유연성과 내구성 개선과 같은 특성을 향상시키기 위한 연구 개발에 대한 상당한 투자가 시장의 추가 발전을 촉진할 것으로 예상됩니다.

중국, 일본, 한국이 주도하는 아시아 태평양 지역은 이 지역의 붐을 일으키는 전자 및 자동차 부문에 의해 주도되어 글로벌 시장에서 지배적인 점유율을 차지하고 있습니다. 북미와 유럽이 뒤따르며 항공우주 및 방위 산업에서 응용 분야가 증가하고 있습니다.

추진 요인 및 기회:

다이머산 기반(DAB) 폴리아미드 수지 시장은 가볍고 고강도 소재에 대한 수요가 높은 항공우주 및 자동차 산업의 확장을 포함한 몇 가지 주요 요인에 의해 주도됩니다. 또한 전자 산업이 소형화 및 유연한 장치로 전환함에 따라 우수한 내열성과 기계적 특성을 제공하는 다이머산 기반(DAB) 폴리아미드 수지와 같은 고급 소재에 대한 필요성이 증가하고 있습니다.

재생 에너지 분야에서도 기회가 나타나고 있으며, 다이머산 기반(DAB) 폴리아미드 수지는 풍력 터빈과 태양광 패널에 채택되어 구성 요소의 효율성과 수명을 개선하고 있습니다. 또한 폴리머 기술의 발전으로 특히 의료 및 석유 및 가스 부문에서 응용 범위가 확대될 것으로 예상됩니다.

성장, 추세 및 기회의 시장 주요 결정 요인:

• 성장 동인: 항공 우주 및 자동차 산업에서 가볍고 고성능 소재에 대한 수요 증가, 전자 분야의 발전.

• 추세: 풍력 터빈 및 태양광 패널과 같은 재생 에너지 응용 분야에서 다이머산 기반(DAB) 폴리아미드 수지 사용 증가, 전자 산업에서 유연하고 내구성 있는 소재 채택.

• 기회: 의료 기기, 석유 및 가스, 재생 에너지 시스템과 같은 신흥 분야에서 응용 분야 확대, 성능과 지속 가능성을 향상시키기 위한 수지 기술 혁신.

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

The polyurethane resins paints and coatings market size was valued at USD 33786.16 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 4.5% expected during the forecast period.

Global Polycarbonate Resins demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 5.3 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%to be valued at USD 8.8 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

The demand for chlorinated polyethylene resins & elastomers market is forecast to reach USD 600 Million by 2022, expected to flourish at a CAGR of 8% to reach USD 1,297 Million by 2032.

The global polyamide resins market share is projected to amass a revenue of around USD 6.7 billion by 2032, up from USD 4.6 billion in 2022 moving forward with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

The global pyrogenic silica market value of USD 399.3 million in 2023. The market is expected to accumulate a market value of USD 669.2 million by registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global demand for silica sand for glass making market is expected to be valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2023. As per the research, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2033.

Sales in the global colloidal silica market are slated to top USD 252.0 Million in 2022. With a favourable demand outlook, the market is projected to expand at a steady 3.9% CAGR, reaching USD 342.3 Million by 2030.

The global amino resin market is expected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2032, with a significant CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The polyimide fibers market size is poised to generate revenue, surpassing USD 517.5 million in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is forecasted to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Polysulfide resin market is thus likely to have produced USD 254.61 million by 2033, alongside a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

About the Chemical & Material Division at Future Market Insights

The chemical & material team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube