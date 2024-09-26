AI Apex Asia Forum Challenges Status Quo: Rethinking Funding and Listings in the AI Era

Singapore, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Apex Asia Capital Connect Forum served as a crucible for challenging established norms in AI investment and public listings, forcing a rethink of strategies in a maturing market. The high-profile panel discussion, featuring luminaries from venture capital, investment banking, and brokerage, painted a nuanced picture of an industry at a crossroads, balancing technological promise with financial realities.





In a striking departure from the typical tech investment narrative, Joyce NG, General Partner of iGlobe Partners introduced the concept of "Joy of Missing Out" (JOMO) to the AI investment world. "We've seen the consequences of inflated valuations and rushed investments," NG cautioned. "It's crucial that VCs embrace the joy of missing out on deals that don't align with sound business fundamentals." This sobering perspective comes at a time when AI hype is at its peak, urging investors to recalibrate their strategies.

The panel, moderated by Peter Chen of Tikehau Capital, grappled with a fundamental question: How can speculative AI technologies effectively communicate long-term value to investors? Chen posed the challenge bluntly: “AI valuation can be speculative. How can companies effectively communicate the long-term value proposition to investors, especially when the technology might be several years from commercialization?"

This dilemma was further complicated by Allen Chng of Insignia Ventures Partners, who insisted, "Any AI innovation any company is doing has to translate down to the bottom line, has to translate down to the financial performance of the company. If not, then the expanded multiples are worthless. It's just all hype and crash." This stark reality check suggests a coming reckoning for AI startups unable to bridge the gap between technological promise and financial performance.

Yet, amidst these challenges, the forum also highlighted unexpected opportunities. Southeast Asia emerged as a dark horse in the global AI race. Ian Leong, CEO of Tiger Brokers Singapore noted, "Southeast Asia is a promising market whereby AI companies can take a look at... When it comes to the population, it's younger... When it comes to penetration, it's actually much higher." This view was echoed by Chng, who spoke of a "very big talent migration of entrepreneurs" to the region, particularly from China.

The discussion also revealed a potential shift in the global center of gravity for tech listings. Jerry Chua, CEO of Evolve Capital highlighted Singapore's unique position, stating, "Singapore is positioning itself as an attractive venue for tech listings, offering a unique value proposition for companies looking to tap into Asian markets." This comes as Peter Chen called for a "paradox shift" in Singapore's exchange, suggesting that marginal changes are no longer sufficient in the rapidly evolving global financial landscape.

As AI companies navigate this complex terrain, the panel emphasized the critical importance of "exit readiness" and building "optionality" for various listing venues from an early stage. This strategic approach, coupled with a focus on solid business models and revenue potential, may well determine the winners and losers in the next phase of AI industry evolution.

Adding a fresh perspective to the listing strategy discussion, Xinhua Liu, a core founding member of AI Apex Asia and Venture Partner of Gaorong Capital, challenged entrepreneurs to think differently: "I encourage AI entrepreneurs to think out of the box when it comes to listing or exiting," Liu stated. "Sometimes, it's better to be a big fish in a small pond rather than a tiny fish in a big ocean. This approach can provide greater visibility, influence, and potentially better valuations in the right market." Liu's statement underscores the importance of strategic thinking in choosing a listing venue, suggesting that entrepreneurs should consider factors beyond just market size and prestige.

The AI Apex Asia Capital Connect Forum has thus set the stage for a period of introspection and strategic realignment in the AI investment world. As the industry matures, several key takeaways emerge:

1. The era of unchecked optimism in AI investments is giving way to a more disciplined approach, with investors finding joy in selective, fundamentally sound investments.

2. AI companies must bridge the gap between technological innovation and financial performance to justify their valuations.

3. Southeast Asia is positioning itself as a new frontier for AI development and investment, offering unique opportunities for growth and talent acquisition.

4. Traditional listing venues are being challenged, with markets like Singapore emerging as attractive alternatives for tech companies looking to make a bigger splash.

5. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to think creatively about their path to public markets, considering strategic fit over conventional prestige.

As the dust settles on this groundbreaking forum, one thing is clear: the future of AI funding and listings will belong to those who can balance innovation with pragmatism, embrace strategic thinking, and navigate the evolving global landscape with agility and foresight.

