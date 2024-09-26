Advanced Probe Card Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $1.61 Billion by 2028 - Long-term Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Probe Card Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advanced probe card market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.13 billion in 2023 to $1.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The advanced probe card market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The increase in the historical period can be ascribed to greater semiconductor complexity, expansion in consumer electronics, growth of data centers, innovations in the automotive industry, and increased production of advanced ICs.



The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of electric and autonomous vehicles, the proliferation of wearable devices, increased investments in semiconductor manufacturing, the rising production of health monitoring devices, and heightened semiconductor output. Key trends anticipated in the forecast period include technological advancements, the emergence of 5G technology, the adoption of artificial intelligence, expansion in IoT devices, and geographical market expansion.



The advancement of the semiconductor industry is set to drive the expansion of the advanced probe card market in the future. This industry encompasses activities related to designing, producing, and selling semiconductor devices, crucial components in today's electronic devices. Its growth is fueled by rising demands for sophisticated electronics across various sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications. Advanced probe cards play a vital role in this industry by enabling precise and efficient testing of semiconductor wafers, ensuring chip quality and reliability. For instance, in February 2023, the Semiconductor Industry Association reported that the global semiconductor industry achieved record annual sales of $574.1 billion in 2022, a 3.3% increase from 2021's $555.9 billion. Hence, the semiconductor industry's expansion will directly impact the advanced probe card market's growth.



Leading companies in the advanced probe card market are leveraging strategic partnerships to boost their technological capabilities and market presence. Such partnerships involve collaborative efforts between two or more organizations pooling resources, expertise, and efforts toward common objectives. For example, in December 2022, Cohu, Inc., a US-based semiconductor equipment supplier, teamed up with Chunghwa Precision Test Tech. Co., Ltd. (CHPT), a Taiwan-based test interface solutions provider, to offer advanced probe cards and interface products to the semiconductor sector. This collaboration combines Cohu's mmWave RF probe head and socket technology with CHPT's advanced substrates and load boards, creating cost-effective turnkey solutions for high-frequency testing.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the advanced probe card market in 2023. The regions covered in the advanced probe card market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the advanced probe card market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

Tokyo Electron Limited Overview Products and Services Strategy Financial Performance

Advantest Corporation

FormFactor Inc.

TT Electronics plc

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Other Major And Innovative Companies

ESPEC Corporation (ESPEC Group)

Micronics Japan Co. Ltd. (MJC)

STAr Technologies Inc.

TSE Co. Ltd.

Japan Electronic Materials Corporation (JEM)

Chunghwa Precision Test Tech.Co. Ltd .

Synergie Cad Probe

MPI Corporation

WinWay Technology Co. Ltd.

Microfriend Inc.

Korea Instrument Corporation

Nidec SV Probe Pte. Ltd.

Microfabrica Inc.

GGB Industries Inc.

Will Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Advanced Probe Card Market Characteristics



3. Advanced Probe Card Market Trends And Strategies



4. Advanced Probe Card Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact Of High Inflation On The Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On The Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact On The Market



5. Global Advanced Probe Card Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Advanced Probe Card Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints Of The Market

5.2. Global Advanced Probe Card Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Advanced Probe Card Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Advanced Probe Card Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Advanced Probe Card Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

Cantilever

Vertical

6.2. Global Advanced Probe Card Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Tungsten

Copper Clad Laminated

Aluminum

Other Materials

6.3. Global Advanced Probe Card Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Foundry And Logic

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)

Flash

Parametric

Other Applications

7. Advanced Probe Card Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Advanced Probe Card Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Advanced Probe Card Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

