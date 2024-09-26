U.S. Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction Report - What Medications Have Patients Discussed With Their HCP?

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in the United States: A Review of 2023 - Key Insights into Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 45-page report provides a behind-the-scenes look at the treatment experience for those living with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the CML treatment story - from HCP conversations to treatment awareness to use and satisfaction - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.



The 5-year relative survival rate for a CML patient is just under 70% and about 9,000 people are diagnosed with CML every year in the US.



Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in America 2023: Key Insights into Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction offers a glimpse into the CML treatment experience. It includes selected insights for stakeholders seeking a more focused view of patient perspectives on CML treatment and satisfaction.



This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding HCP treatment discussions, treatment satisfaction and awareness, clinical trial interest, and much more.



What makes this report unique?



Very simply: the analyst's focus on patients. This syndicated report is one of the few studies that is based on primary research with diagnosed patients, bringing the patient voice to the forefront.



Valuable insights. Informed decisions.



This report lifts the curtain on the patient treatment experience, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including competitive assessments, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.



This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else. Add-on custom data analysis opportunities are also available for an additional cost.



The analyst is a proven leader in understanding the experiences of people living with chronic health conditions. Through their portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities, they reach millions of individuals, offering information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.



This report includes a deep-dive into:

HCP engagement Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

CML treatment awareness and experiences Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials



Key questions answered in this report:

What percentage of patients see a specialist for CML treatment?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients?

What percentage of patients have used targeted therapy or immunotherapy?

How many patients feel their CML is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months?

What medications have patients discussed with their HCP?

Methodology

The report consists of: A 20-minute online quantitative survey



Additional details:

Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

Convenience sample of 91 respondents diagnosed with CML

Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners

