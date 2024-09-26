Bath and Shower Toiletries Market Report 2024: Global and Country-Level Analysis by Product Type, Sales Channels and Price Point Through 2020-2030

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bath and Shower Toiletries Market (2024 Edition): Analysis by Product Type, Sales Channels, and Price Point: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Bath and Shower Toiletries industry for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.



The market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.64% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 39.61 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 61.09 Billion in 2030.

The global bath and shower toiletries market encompasses a wide range of products designed for personal hygiene and grooming. This market includes items such as body washes, shower gels, bar soaps, shampoos, conditioners, bath salts, bath bombs, and other related products. Preferences for natural and organic ingredients, as well as products with specific benefits such as moisturizing or anti-aging properties, influence product development and consumer choices.



The bath and shower toiletries market, is competitive and fragmented, owing to the presence of many regional and international players. The leading companies are using strategic approaches, like mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the market include L'Oreal, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, etc.



The growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness is reshaping the bath and shower toiletries market. Consumers are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions, leading to a demand for eco-friendly packaging and biodegradable product formulations.



Moreover, consumer preferences play a vital role in shaping product development and innovation within the bath and shower toiletries market. There is a growing demand for products formulated with natural and organic ingredients, catering to individuals seeking sustainable and skin-friendly solutions. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce innovative formulations, packaging designs, and product variants that align with these preferences.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Bath and Shower Toiletries Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Bath and Shower Toiletries Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

The report presents the analysis of Bath and Shower Toiletries Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Bath and Shower Toiletries Market By Product Type (Bar Soaps, Liquid shower products, Bath additives, and Other Products)

The report analyses the Bath and Shower Toiletries Market By Sales Channels (Online channels, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist retailers, Departmental stores, and Other Sales Channels)

The report analyses the Bath and Shower Toiletries Market By Price Point (Premium, and Economy)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product Type, By Sales Channels & By Price Point.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report are: L'Oreal Unilever Johnson & Johnson ITC Ltd. Bath and Body Works Inc. Colgate-Palmolive Company Procter & Gamble Co. Beiersdorf Marico Limited Avon



