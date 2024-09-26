US Drinking Water PFAS Management Industry Report 2024: Growth Opportunities in On-site PFAS Destruction and Digital Solutions for Optimized PFAS Management

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the US Drinking Water PFAS Management Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



PFAS are highly persistent in the environment and are associated with a wide range of serious health risks, resulting in increasing demand for effective management solutions.



This study offers a comprehensive analysis of the drinking water PFAS management industry in the United States, highlighting important growth drivers and restraints. The need for advanced technologies, including advanced detection methods, new treatment processes, and effective destruction techniques, is critical due to the complex nature of PFAS contamination.



Industry growth is fueled by transformative megatrends, such as the growing public awareness and the increasingly stringent regulations. Nevertheless, rising assessment and treatment costs, as well as technological limitations, act as significant growth restraints.

To navigate these challenges, emerging business models, such as subscription-based services and public-private partnerships, are proving advantageous. By capitalizing on these opportunities and addressing existing constraints, participants can strategically position themselves for success in this rapidly evolving industry.

Key Growth Opportunities:

On-site PFAS Destruction

Digital Solutions for Optimized PFAS Management

Becoming an End-to-End Solutions Provider

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Drinking Water Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Sustainability and Circular Economy Practices

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

PFAS Regulations in the United States

EPA Requirements for PFAS

Known Contamination Sites - May 2023

Known PFAS Sites by State

Known PFAS Source Analysis

Industry Landscape

Primary Technologies for PFAS Treatment and Concentration

Primary Technologies for PFAS Destruction

Companies to Action

Companies to Watch

